Final 2026 SEC Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings

The December signing period had no shortage of drama throughout the SEC. The 2026 cycle will officially wrap up this week and there were still a couple more additions to some of the top classes in the nation.

Vanderbilt flipped and signed Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Jared Curtis in an improbable, landmark win for the Commodores. That headlined the December festivities, as Alabama soared to the top of the conference rankings.

To no surprise, the conference is featured heavily throughout the top of the national rankings. There are nine SEC teams in the top 25. Below is a look at those top classes:

20 total commits

3 five-star | 11 four-stars | 12 three-stars

Top Commit: RB Ezavier Crowell, No. 13 NATL. (No. 2 RB)

National Class Ranking: No. 5

Alabama didn’t have a very memorable finish to the 2026 cycle, it finds itself atop the class rankings in the SEC. Its big flip saw four-star OT Bryson Cooley come from LSU. There’s nine top-100 prospects in the mix for Kalen DeBoer and Co., including Crowell, five-star LB Xavier Griffin, five-star safety Jireh Edwards and Rivals five-star QB Jett Thomalla. Per usual, there’s no shortage of talent headed to Tuscaloosa.

32 total commits

1 five-stars | 20 four-stars | 11 three-stars

Top Commit: TE Kaiden Prothro, No. 23 NATL. (No. 2 TE)

National Class Ranking: No. 6

It was mostly a drama-free December National Signing Day for Georgia. Its biggest addition came early in the day as four-star interior offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison joined the fold. The Bulldogs also landed and signed three-star safety Blake Stewart, a former Clemson commit, as well as three-star linebacker Terrence Penick, who flipped from Coastal Carolina. UGA then added short-term QB signee Bryson Beaver from Oregon.

27 total commits

1 five-stars | 18 four-stars | 8 three-stars

Top Commit: CB Brandon Arrington, No. 8 NATL. (No. 1 CB)

National Class Ranking: No. 7

National Signing Day was predictably uneventful for Texas A&M, but that’s not a bad thing for Mike Elko and his staff. The Aggies have compiled a top-10 class and all have signed. It’s an impressive class that saw A&M go all over the country to pick up big recruiting wins. There’s 11 top-200 signees headed to College Station. A&M did end up making a big late splash by landing four-star running back Carsyn Baker, who decommitted from Florida.

30 total commits

2 five-star | 12 four-stars | 16 three-stars

Top Commit: QB Faizon Brandon, No. 9 NATL. (No. 3 QB)

National Class Ranking: No. 9

Josh Heupel and the Vols were one of the biggest winners on National Signing Day in December. Along with flipping four-star defensive lineman JJ Finch from Alabama, they also flipped four-star DL Carter Gooden from UCLA and added four-star EDGE Jordan Carter, a former Texas A&M commit. Gooden, and Carter are all top-250 overall prospects. Tennessee did lose top-100 athlete Salesi Moa, who flipped to in-state Utah, as well as four-star ATH Legend Bey, who wound back up at Ohio State in what became a viral recruitment. The new additions vaulted Tennessee into the top 10 nationally, though.

24 total commits

3 five-star | 12 four-stars | 9 three-stars

Top Commit: QB Dia Bell, No. 16 NATL. (No. 4 QB)

National Class Ranking: No. 10

Texas was dealt a pair of blows on NSD in December as North Carolina flipped four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland while Auburn flipped four-star DL Corey Wells. Leading in, the Longhorns flipped four-star safety Toray Davis from UCLA and also flipped top-100 DL Jamarion Carlton from Baylor. The Longhorns have seven top-100 signees headed to Austin, highlighting another rock-solid haul for Steve Sarkisian.

18 total commits

2 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 6 three-star

Top Commit: DL Lamar Brown, No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 DL)

National Class Ranking: No. 12

No program had more moving pieces in its 2026 class than LSU. Lane Kiffin is in Baton Rouge and is trying to hold onto some of the top members of the Tigers’ pledge list. As the dust settled, the Tigers still hung onto their five top-100 prospects, headlined by Brown and five-star DL Richard Anderson, the No. 2 D-lineman in the nation. Multiple Ole Miss commits followed Kiffin from Oxford to BR, too.

19 total commits

0 five-stars | 13 four-stars | 6 three-stars

Top Commit: WR Davian Groce, No. 60 NATL. (No. 10 WR)

National Class Ranking: No. 14

Jon Sumrall is getting settled in with the Gators, and while they didn’t land any new commitments December NSD, their biggest wins of the day came via prospects that were already on the commit list. Groce stuck with Florida despite a big push from Oklahoma. Four-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh and four-star EDGE Kevin Ford did the same as Ohio State and Texas A&M were after their respective pledges. UF fended off some big programs to keep a top-15 class in-tact and added four-star safety Dylan Purter, flipping him from LSU.

25 total commits

0 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 16 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE Jake Kreul, No. 46 NATL. (No. 9 EDGE)

National Class Ranking: No. 16

Oklahoma did a ton of leg work in November, flipping top-100 running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and four-star wide receiver Jayden Petit while also landing three-star EDGE Dane Bathurst. The 25-man class is fully-inked with the Sooners. That includes nine blue-chippers, four of whom are top-200 recruits.

17 total commits

0 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 8 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE Julian Walker, No. 41 NATL. (No. 8 EDGE)

National Class Ranking: No. 18

South Carolina flipped Walker from Michigan for its big December NSD victory. Four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth was trending to LSU in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine at one point, but he ultimately opted to stick with the Gamecocks. Shane Beamer and Co. signed an elite interior offensive lineman duo in Darius Gray and Zyon Guiles, the No. 1 IOLs in the Rivals Industry Ranking and the Rivals300, respectively.

21 total commits

0 five-stars | 6 four-star | 15 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE Landon Barnes, No. 99 NATL. (No. 16 EDGE)

National Class Ranking: No. 26

The departure of Lane Kiffin has led to a few Ole Miss commits flipping and signing with LSU. The Rebels did flip top-100 WR Jase Mathews from Auburn, three-star WR Kervin Johnson from LSU and also kept three-star defensive lineman Carmelow Reed and many others from flipping to the Tigers. Pete Golding and the new Ole Miss staff are now outside the top 25 of the team rankings, but the remaining group is still impressive considering the timing and circumstances.

11. Missouri — 88.391

12. Mississippi State — 88.354

13. Vanderbilt — 88. 207

14. Auburn — 87.523

15. Arkansas — 87.052

16. Kentucky — 86.741