USC commit Mekai Brown earns 5-star honors from Rivals

Rivals has released its updated rankings — the Rivals300 — for the 2027 cycle. Six new five-stars were officially tabbed on Monday morning, including Greenwich (Conn.) Country Day edge rusher Mekai Brown.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound prospect committed to Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans last week over a group of finalists that included Ole Miss, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

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Brown told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that his visit to Los Angeles in March ultimately put the Trojans over the edge in his recruitment.

“That second visit really changed things for me,” Brown said. “I got to see more of USC and more of L.A., and it just felt different.

“After that visit, USC moved to the top of my list. I kept taking visits, but I didn’t get that feeling.”

Mekai Brown Scouting Summary

Rivals’ National Scout Cody Bellaire writes this of Brown as a prospect:

“Explosive athlete gifted with a prototypical frame whose motor runs hot from off the edge all game long. Tremendous frame and build with room to fill out at the next level. Bouncy hooper on the hardwood that plays above the rim consistently. Plays with that burst and explosiveness off the edge, getting off the line of scrimmage when rushing the passer. Has the balance and body control to win in space and has tremendous change of direction in the open field. Needs to polish his hand usage and utilize his length more effectively as a rusher. Has the raw strength to shed blocks against the run but can play with poor pad level at times.

“One of the more gifted physical and athletic specimens for the position, but he needs to develop his technique as a rusher and continue improving his hand placement at the point of attack. Has the ability to develop into a premier three-down defender if he can continue to polish his technique and develop his pass-rush arsenal. One of the older prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle.”