USC lands 4-star EDGE Mekai Brown: 'When you know, you know'

Mekai Brown didn’t need as much time as he thought he would.

After a spring filled with visits and national programs pushing hard, the four-star EDGE out of Greenwich (Conn.) Greenwich Country Day has committed to USC, giving Lincoln Riley and the Trojans a major win on the defensive side of the ball.

“When you know, you know,” Brown told Rivals. “There’s no reason for me to drag it out or take any more visits.”

Brown’s connection with USC began last fall when he made his way to Los Angeles to watch the Trojans take on UCLA. That trip planted the seed, but it was his return visit in March that changed everything.

“That second visit really changed things for me,” Brown said. “I got to see more of USC and more of L.A., and it just felt different.

“After that visit, USC moved to the top of my list. I kept taking visits, but I didn’t get that feeling.”

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Even as other programs made strong pushes, USC separated itself.

“Some schools made moves for me on visits,” Brown said. “But none were like USC.

“When I left USC in March, I told my mom it would be hard not to commit right then. I stayed with my plan, took more visits and compared everything — but I kept coming back to USC.”

USC beat out some heavy hitters for Brown

Brown chose USC over a strong group that included Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Ohio State, with the latter three joining the Trojans in his final group.

In the end, several key factors pushed USC over the top.

“Development, where the program is going and the leadership all stood out,” Brown said. “When I talked with the staff, they made it clear USC is about more than just football.”

That message resonated.

“They told me you don’t just choose USC for football, you choose it for all the opportunities,” he said. “That really hit me.”

The full picture made the difference.

“The location, the education, the people, the history and the networking — it all checked the boxes for me,” Brown said. “That’s what pushed them over the edge.”

There’s also a personal connection to Los Angeles.

“I’ve got family minutes away from the Coliseum,” he said. “I love the environment out there. It’s laid back, and it’s a different speed from what I’m used to. I can really see myself being happy there.”

The coaching staff sealed the decision.

“I like Coach Nua a lot,” Brown said. “He’s a great coach and a great man. He doesn’t brag about what he’s done, but he’s proven it.

“Coach Riley’s got a great personality. We’ve had some really good talks. He’s going to push me, and the whole staff is going to push me. They’ve got USC doing big things.”

Now, the process is over.

“I’m fully committed, and my recruitment is shut down,” Brown said.