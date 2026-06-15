USC lands commitment from Dylan Wafle, the younger brother of former No. 1 recruit Luke Wafle

Avon (Conn.) Old Farms linebacker Dylan Wafle tells Rivals he has committed to USC during his official visit to the Trojans campus.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Wafle chose to play for head coach Lincoln Riley and his staff over Duke and Boston College.

Wafle is the younger brother of Rivals No. 1 ranked prospect in the 2026 class, Luke Wafle, who is already at USC and enjoying his experience.

“Something that made USC right for me was the culture that they have and that they are building,” Dylan Wafle said. “As well as the relationships with players and with coaches.

“I feel that the development that I will get at USC will fully maximize my potential with size and technique. I love the coaches and each personality that they have as well as the players. And on top of everything, having the opportunity to play with my brother was something I couldn’t pass up.”

Wafle becomes commit No. 14 for USC in the 2027 class, adding to a haul Rivals previously ranked No. 8 nationally.

As a junior Wafle had over 100 tackles with 15 coming for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.