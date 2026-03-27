USC, Notre Dame, Michigan, others land top commitments from the week

We’re still waiting for commitment season to fully commence, but more and more ranked prospects are beginning to come off the board with spring visit season in full swing.

Over the last seven days, four more blue-chip recruits have gone public with their commitments. Of those four, three landed with Big Ten programs. USC, Wisconsin and Washington added some important pieces to the puzzle with the calendar about to turn to April.

Rivals breaks down the top 10 commitments from March 20 through March 26:

CB Danny Lang — USC

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 75 NATL. (No. 10 CB)

School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Scouting Summary: “Lang is a hybrid defensive back who started out at safety before moving to corner as a junior. Projects as a corner and has the kind of all around game to develop in to a true shut down defensive back. A well rounded player who does a little of everything well. Shows natural cover instincts, can run, cover, plays the football and has a nice edge in his game. A reactionary athlete with plenty of quick twitch and can get downhill to support the run game. Possesses a somewhat narrow frame at about 6-foot-0 and 165 pounds and will need to add some good weight and mass. Has plenty of length and combined with the physical traits, projects as a high Power 4 prospect with an NFL upside.”

OT Cole Reiter — Wisconsin

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 176 NATL. (No. 16 OT)

School: Germantown (Wisc.)

Reiter on his commitment: “The three biggest reasons why Wisconsin is one of my top schools is first the area,” Reiter told Rivals’ Greg Smith. “Wisconsin is only an hour and a half away which makes it easy to get there and would be easy for my family to get there. Second, the coaching. I think Wisconsin has great coaches that care about the players. Lastly is the culture, Wisconsin has a great offensive line history with plenty of draft picks.”

DL Jon Ioane — Washington

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 211 NATL. (No. 25 DL)

School: Tustin (Calif.)

Ioane on his commitment: “Washington is the best fit for me,” Ioane told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “I honestly think it’s a perfect for both sides, I fit Washington and they fit me and what I was looking for. It’s a school where I can be comfortable being me.”

RB Lathan Whisenton — Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 357 NATL. (No. 29 RB)

School: Midway (Texas)

Whisenton on Notre Dame: “Notre Dame has been really doing a great job recruiting me since the offer,” Whisenton told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “They have been showing my family and me a lot of love during the recruiting process. I am excited to check out the campus. Notre Dame has talked to me about football and life as a young man after football, and I’ve really liked that.”

S Darrell Mattison — Michigan

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 407 NATL. (No. 37 S)

School: Morgan Park (Ill.)

Scouting Summary: “Former wide receiver who brings those ball skills to the defensive side of the ball. Rangy, instinctive prospect who can be a center-fielder and take away the middle of the field. No verified speed but shows closing ability to the ball. Fluid, changes direction well. Willing tackler and plays with some physicality but needs to add weight and get stronger. Makes a lot of plays, gets his hands on a lot of passes, and should be high-level starting free safety type with some room for moving around in college.”

OT Ty Johnson — Georgia

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 489 NATL. (No. 40 OT)

School: Lucy Beckham (S.C.)

Johnson on his commitment: “To commit to Georgia, it is surreal,” Johnson told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “There was never any pressure for me to commit there, but to make that call and commit was a surreal feeling. It is crazy to think about committing to Georgia. I came from no offers to over 20 offers, and now I am committing to the school I grew up dreaming of playing for.”

ATH Jaden Butler — Tennessee

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 536 NATL. (No. 18 ATH)

School: Haywood (Tenn.)

Butler on his commitment: “I’m looking for a school that can develop. The way they treat their guys, the way they push them to be the best,” Butler told Rivals’ Greg Smith. “Oh yeah, I’ll say Coach Poindexter from Tennessee is someone I’m really close with.”

CB Sherrod Gourdine — Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 558 NATL. (No. 62 CB)

School: McArthur (Fla.)

The Skinny: The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder is one of the many in-state defensive backs that’s been coveted by Canes defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and Co. He’s now locking in with the ACC program between his junior and senior seasons. Gourdine is the second McArthur defensive back to choose Miami. His teammate, four-star safety Jaylyn Jones, committed last summer on June 23.

WR Javarious Griffin — Mississippi State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 667 NATL. (No. 86 WR)

School: Cleveland Central (Miss.)

Griffin on his commitment: “I love the way the coaches love me as a person and as a player,” Griffin told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “State has always felt genuine to me. They’ve constantly told me I’m the No. 1 receiver on their board. My feeling is State is home for me.”

S Seth Williams — Clemson

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 802 NATL. (No. 89 S)

School: Lakeside (Ga.)

The Skinny: Williams received the coveted offer from Dabo Swinney and Co. and committed quickly. The Tigers’ interest in him grew over the past few months, with them bringing him to campus for his second-ever visit the week of March 9th. Penn State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Syracuse all offered in the past two weeks, joining the likes of N.C. State, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Maryland and Iowa State.