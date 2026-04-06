USC secures another key commit, continues chase for another No. 1 class

Following its first No. 1 overall recruiting class in two decades, USC is looking for a repeat.

The Trojans nearly led wire-to-wire in the 2026 cycle and ultimately signed seven prospects who ranked among the top 60 recruits nationally. With that in the rearview, they’ve turned up the heat on their top 2027 prospects and again have one of the country’s premier recruiting classes.

That class got even better Saturday evening, as three-star running back Javon Vital committed to the Trojans over LSU, Houston and others.

“It came down to the communication with the coaches. They’ve been talking to me every day,” Vital told Rivals of his commitment. “They talk to me, they’re always trying to get me down there. THey check on me every day.”

Vital amassed 3,500-plus all-purpose yards (1,500-plus rush yards, 1,100-plus pass yards, 400 return yards) with 49 total touchdowns as a junior last season.

“I’m coming in as a freshman and making an impact,” Vital added. “My goals are getting on the field early and bringing that Louisiana energy and being a dawg.”

His addition is major one as Lincoln Riley and Co. rebuild their backfield — and also continues a strong early start at the skill positions in the 2027 class.

Lincoln Riley and Co. have two top-100 players committed in the secondary, as well as two of the country’s premier receivers. Now with nine commitments in total, they’ve moved to No. 5 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings behind only Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Texas Tech.

USC Trojans commitments by position

Running back

Three-star Javon Vital, No. 566 NATL. (No. 42 RB)

Wide receiver

Four-star Quentin Hale, No. 57 NATL. (No. 11 WR)

Four-star Eli Woodard, No. 328 NATL. (No. 43 WR)

Offensive tackle

Four-star Drew Fielder, No. 131 NATL. (No. 14 OT)

Defensive line

Three-star Isaia Vandermade, No. 792 NATL. (No. 84 DL)

Linebacker

Three-star Josiah Poyer, No. 769 NATL. (No. 60 LB)

Cornerback

Four-star Danny Lang, No. 75 NATL. (No. 10 CB)

Four-star Aaryn Washington, No. 87 NATL. (No. 11 CB)

Athlete

Five-star Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, No. 18 NATL. (No. 1 ATH)