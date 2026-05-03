USC Trojans land major in-state commitment from 4-star DL Alifeleti Tuihalamaka

USC continues to dominate in its own state this cycle, with the Trojans picking up another major commitment on Saturday.

Chatsworth (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka announced for Lincoln Riley and Co., choosing SC over Oregon, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, UCLA, Cal and a host of other offers.

Interestingly enough, he didn’t include the Trojans on the official visit list he set up earlier this month. Instead, he was set to see Oregon, Texas A&M and Cal over the next few months.

But USC has long been a factor in his recruitment, and has hosted him on multiple occasions. They pushed all the right buttons and now have one of the state’s top interior defensive linemen in the fold.

“They’ve been pushing really hard,” he told Rivals’ Adam Gorney last August. “They text me just about every day. Just knowing they’re willing to reach out every day and get to know me. It’s in my mind and that’s what’s going on so the work they’re putting in will help with my recruiting class.”

Tuihalamaka has been hugely productive at the high school level, notching 153 total tackles over the past two years. He has added 19.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and a pair of forced fumbles as well.

Trojans continue to stock up alone the defensive line

The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder adds to a a defensive line group that includes Rivals five-star edge rusher Mekai Brown and Santa Margarita Catholic interior mauler Isaia Vandermade. The Trojans’ No. 1 recruiting class last year featured a pair of five-star defensive linemen in Luke Wafle and Jaimeon Winfield, as well as four-stars Tomuhini Topui, Simote Katoanga, Shaun Scott and Braeden Jones.

Beefing up along the lines has been a major priority for Riley and his staff, who continue to mine talent in and outside state lines. The commitment of Tuihalamaka gives USC commitments from 6 of the top 12 players in the Golden State — a year after they signed 9 of the state’s top 25 players in 2026.

Tuihalamaka is the eighth blue-chip addition already this cycle for the Trojans, who sit at No. 4 nationally in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.





