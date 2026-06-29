Utah adds commitment from speedy WR Darnell Jackson: 'The vibes and the culture just felt right'

Utah has been on a red-hot pace throughout the summer and has added another speedy piece to the offense.

The Utes secured a commitment from speedy three-star Spring (Texas) Grand Oaks wide receiver Darnell Jackson on Monday night.

Jackson committed to Utah over Texas State and Northwestern after a busy month of official visits.

“Utah felt like home for me because of how they instantly made me feel a part of their family,” Jackson told Rivals. “The way the coaches interact with each other and every coach talking to you and getting to know you … Not just your position coach. The laughs, the vibes, and the culture itself just felt right.”

First-year head coach Morgan Scalley, offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven, and quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson all assisted position coach Chad Bumpis in landing the electric pass-catcher from Texas.

“What’s most exciting is seeing how the coaches fit me into their scheme. I feel like I fit perfectly,” Jackson explained. “What was definitely different for me was also having the opportunity to sit with the offensive coordinator and QB coach to discuss how I fit for the offense and their plan for me.”

“This was a tough decision,” he continued. “Playing close to home would have been comfortable. Playing in the Big Ten would have been ideal. Playing for Utah felt like the perfect median and fit. Utah was beautiful; definitely not what I expected. The culture itself was amazing. Utah immediately made me feel like family from the moment I touched down. I felt wanted and I felt loved, and brought in as a family member, not just a player or recruit. The coaches’ history of being there for a while shows me how dedicated they are to the Utah program.”

Jackson and the Grizzlies enjoyed a breakout season last fall — with 29 catches for 430 yards and six touchdowns as a junior, helping Grand Oaks reach the postseason and earn a playoff victory for the first time in program history.