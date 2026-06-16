Utah edge Dieter Lotulelei committed to Arizona and broke down why he chose the Cats

Salt Lake City (Utah) West edge Dieter Lotulelei has committed to Arizona and broke down why he chose the Wildcats.

Lotulelei officially visited the Wildcats over the weekend and committed on the trip before going public moments ago.

“At the end of the day, Arizona checked all the boxes for me,” Lotulelei said. “I really loved it there and it felt like home the moment I got there.

“I’ve been to Arizona a few times before my official visit so I already had a really strong comfort level on campus and the city of Tucson. I felt so much love there from everyone so I’m excited about my decision.”

Arizona DL/edge coaches Joe Salave’a and Ronnie Palmer were the lead recruiters with Lotulelei.

“I love the coaching staff and have a strong connection with coach Joe (Salave’a) and coach (Ronnie) Palmer,” Lotulelei said. “They’re both really good coaches and great guys as well.

“I know I’m going to learn a lot and really develop under both of them. They really broke it down and made it clear to me how they planned to use me and develop and I can’t wait to play for them.”

Scheme fit was another plus for Lotulelei.

“I like the defense a lot and the plan they have in place for me,” Lotulelei said. “They see me as a true defensive end that sometimes drops depending on the situation and will have a lot of pass rush responsibility so I’m excited.”

Lotulelei is one of the region’s top edge prospects and knows how to get to the quarterback. He racked up nine sacks as a sophomore and added 8.5 as a junior along with pressures.

Lotulelei plays out of a two-point stance and can fly around the edge. He can bend and dip, shows a quick first step and excellent closing speed.