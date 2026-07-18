Utah edge Jag Ioane commits to BYU: 'I really believe in the vision they have for me'

Orem (Utah) edge Jag Ioane just announced his commitment to BYU and broke down why he chose the Cougars.

In one of the tightest recruiting battles this cycle, Ioane chose BYU over a final group that also included Boise State, Michigan, Utah and Washington. He officially visited all five of his finalists before making his decision earlier today.

“This was probably the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life so far,” Ioane said. “I wanted to take my time and make sure I made the right decision for me.

“All of the schools are amazing and are great programs to be a part of. I’m so grateful for the time, effort and belief they all have shown me but in the end BYU is where I felt most comfortable and right at home.”

Ioane said there were several reasons why he chose the Cougs.

“The biggest reasons I chose BYU is the player development, the coaching staff and the vision they have for me to ultimately make it to the next level,” Ioane said. The coaching staff at BYU showed me time and time again how they will utilize me and develop me into the player I want to become.

“My family gave me their input as well but left it up to me completely. I’ve been to BYU a ton over the last year and really like the direction the program is going in and I’m really excited to be a part of what they’re building right now.”

Ioane is a hybrid linebacker/edge with plenty of positional flexibility. He plays primarily as a standup off-ball linebacker and out of a three point stance as an edge and can really fly up the field.

His get-off is what separates him as well as his ability to anticipate the snap count. He can beat an opposing tackle and get in the backfield right at the snap and often times before the tackle has even gotten out of his stance.

We had a chance to see him in person at the Under Armour Camp in Utah earlier this off-season and he was one of our top performers following the event, checking in at No. 6 in our top 10. Here was our evaluation of Ioane from the camp:

“The crop of defensive lineman was a strong and Ioane flashed multiple times during one on ones. He took a ton of one on one reps and showed the quickest get-off in this group and plays with some real suddenness. Size wise, he’s a hybrid with a linebacker frame but an edge skill set. He’s going to need to add some weight to play with his hand down but has the frame to do it. He’s shifty and if you don’t get your hands on him and tie him up right at the line of scrimmage, he’s tough to contain.”