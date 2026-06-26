Utah edge Monson Tukuafu staying home, commits to the Utes

South Jordan (Utah) Bingham edge Monson Tukuafu has committed to Utah and broke down why he chose the Utes.

Tukuafu officially visited the Utes over the weekend in what was his 4th and final visit this cycle. He earlier visited Oregon State, San Diego State and Washington State but decided to stay home to play his college ball.

“I had a great visit, the culture really stood out to me,” Tukuafu said. “I really like the defense and the plan they have in place for me.

“They see me playing linebacker and edge but the main role will be getting after the quarterback. That’s what I’m comfortable doing so I’m excited about the all around fit.”

Utah has been on Tukuafu for a long time. Former DL coach Lewis Powell offered him way back in March of 2025 in what was his first scholarship offer.

“Coach (Inoke) Breckterfield is my lead recruiter and I have a strong relationship with the coaching staff,” Tukuafu said. “The staff really cares about the players as more than just athletes and that goes back to the culture that I really like.

“It feels great to have a chance to play for my home town team in front of all my family. That was probably the most important thing to me so I’m really excited to be staying home.”

Tukuafu is a player we like a lot and is among the best front-seven defenders in the region. He’s a hybrid athlete who could play as an edge or outside linebacker and has a strong athletic profile.

He boasts an athletic 6-foot-3, 240 pound frame, moves well and has plenty of quick twitch and burst in his game. He has a hoops background and is a fluid all around athlete with some real upside.

Tukuafu had a breakout junior season, totaling 50 tackles, six for loss and four sacks. He’s a reactionary athlete who can run to the football and closes really well. He’s far from peaking and looks primed for a monster senior season.