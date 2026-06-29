Utah keeps in-state momentum, lands talented OL Ian Aloisio

Provo (Utah) Timpview offensive lineman Ian Aloisio just announced he plans to play his college ball at Utah and broke down why he chose the Utes.

Utah has been on a nice recruiting heater over the last few weeks and Aloisio is a huge addition in the trenches.

He’s not just one of the top offensive lineman in the region but the country as well and can play anywhere along the line. He’s currently rated the No. 4 player in the state and No. 482 nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Aloisio cut his list to Arizona and Utah and officially visited both schools but in the end, the big lineman decided to stay home.

“I’m really excited about my commitment to Utah,” Aloisio said. “I have great relationships with the players and coaches on the team and it always feel like home.

“I really like coach (Jordan) Gross (OL coach) a lot and I’ve gotten to know him really well. Utah has a great program and a winning tradition. I’ve been on campus multiple times before so I have a strong comfort level right now and I love the all around fit.”

We always saw the Utes as a pretty heave favorite in this one but Arizona did make things interesting after his official visit.

“I really enjoyed it at Arizona,” Aloisio said. “I liked being around the coaches and the culture they have there really stood out for me. They treated my parents great as well and that meant a lot to me so it was a tough decision in the end but like I said, I just felt like Utah was the best all around fit.”

Aloisio played in the Adidas Polynesian Bowl in January and we had a chance to see him at the Under Armour Camp in Utah as well. This was our evaluation of him following the event”

“Aloisio is one of the most versatile offensive lineman in the region. He took reps at left and right tackle and has excellent feet and balance. He can recover if beaten out wide or to the inside and does a nice job handling the speed rushers. He needs to continue to get stronger to stand his ground against the bull rushers but he’s a fluid athlete and it’s easy to bet on the athleticism.”