Utah LB Brody Downs commits to Oregon State, breaks down his decision

It was big weekend for Oregon State as the Beavers landed three commitments including talented Lehi (Utah) linebacker Brody Downs.

We had a commitment prediction in for Oregon State to land Downs prior to the visit and he said going in to the trip, his plan was to make it official.

“I was pretty confident coming in I was going to commit,” Downs said. “I’ve been to Oregon State before, for a spring practice and also the Spring Game.

“After meeting all the coaches and seeing their belief in me, I knew Oregon State was a great fit so I’m really excited about my decision.”

Downs said there were several reasons why he committed to Oregon State.

“The biggest factors for me were the opportunity they agave me and how strong the culture is out there,” Downs said. “Cort Dennison is my main recruiter and he did a phenomenal job.

“I’m really close with all the coaches and have a strong connection with everyone. I feel like I have the same beliefs as the team and that’s part of the culture I was talking about.”

We had a chance to see Downs at the Under Armour Next Camp in Utah and he’s one of the more athletic ‘backers in the region. He’s a solid 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, can run and his 4.2 shuttle time and 32” vertical jump were among the best marks for any of the linebackers.

“I think I’m going to fit in really well in their defense,” Downs said. “They see me as a mike (middle) or jack (hyrbrid) linebacker that can move around and I like the fit.

“I just feel really blessed with this opportunity. Oregon State feels like home and I’m very excited to have my decision locked in. I think the Beavs are going to turn some heads this year and I’m excited to be a part of this.”