Utah LB Teave Brown committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers

Provo (Utah) linebacker Teave Brown just announced his commitment to Oregon State and went in-depth on why he chose the Beavers.

It was a big weekend for the Beavers and we’re expecting a handful of players to announce commitments over the coming days. Brown was one of the first to jump on during his official visit.

“I actually committed on Saturday and I’m very excited about my decision,” Brown said. “I love the coaching staff and the direction coach Shephard is taking the program.

“The energy is incredible and I really feel like this new staff has what it takes to turn the program around. Oregon State has been recruiting me really hard since offering me in January and I definitely feel like a priority to them and can’t wait to be a Beaver.”

Beaver LB coach Cort Dennison was the lead recruiter with Brown.

“Coach Dennis is the one who offered me and he’s a great guy and a great coach,” Brown said. “I know I’ll be able to develop under him and I’m excited to play for him.

“I’ve never seen another coach like him. You can tell he coaches for the players and not the money. I know and trust that he will help me achieve my dreams and goals in life.”

As mentioned, Jamarcus Shephard played a huge role in his decision as well.

“Coach Shephard is creating a new and better program,” Brown said. “What I loved about him is he built a connection with every single person on our visit.

“He took time to know every kid and their family which I thought was amazing. All the coaches did that as well, they made you feel like you’ve known them forever and it felt like home for me.”

We had a chance to see Brown up close at the Under Armour Next Camp in Utah in April and he was a top performer for us. This was our eval of Brown following the event:

“Brown is a downhill banger with pads on and in this camp setting, he looked comfortable in space and pass coverage. He was aggressive, meeting running backs at the line of scrimmage, getting a jam and then showing the speed to turn and run with them down the field. He has good lateral mobility as well, can stop and start and change direction.”