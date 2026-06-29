Utah linebacker Fui Vakapuna staying in-state, breaks down commitment to the Utes

Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon linebacker Fui Vakapuna has committed to Utah and broke down why he chose the Utes.

Vakapuna is one of the top linebackers in the region and earned LB MVP honors at the Under Armour Next Camp in Utah back in April.

The talented ‘backer narrowed his list to Utah and Cal and officially visited both two weeks ago. but the Utes were able to seal the deal.

“Ever since I was a kid I wanted to play for Utah,” Vakapuna said. “This is a dream for me, having the opportunity to play for your childhood favorite, I couldn’t pass that up.”

Vakapuna said there were a lot more reasons than just playing for his childhood favorite in why he chose the Utes.

“ I built a really good relationship with the coaching staff and especially coach (Colton) Swan (DC/LB coach),” Vakapuna said. “He told me he thinks I can make a really big impact on the defense and I can see my self playing there as a freshman.

“Scheme fit, they like as an outside ‘backer and I’ll play some as an edge as well. They really like my ability to move around for how big I am. They just want to use that to their advantage and I can’t wait to get going.”

As mentioned, Vakapuna was the LB MVP at the Under Armour Camp and we wrote up the following evaluation of him following the event:

“Vakapuna is a good looking linebacker prospect who does a little of everything well. We knew he could hit and play a physical game, that shows up on tape but he showed solid cover skills and the ability to move and play in space today. He has a prototype frame to play off-ball ‘backer but we could also see him slide inside as well.”