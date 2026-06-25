Utah stays hot in-state, adds two-way playmaker Jaxton Itaaehau

Kaysville (Utah) Davis athlete Jaxton Itaaehau has committed to Utah and broke down why he chose the Utes.

Much has been said about how loaded the ’28 class in Utah is and it’s definitely shaping up to be one of the most talented groups of in-state talent in the last decade. Saying that, the class of ’27 is solid as well and Itaaehau is a player we like a lot.

He officially visited the Utes over the weekend and committed earlier today over Utah State in what was a closer race than many expected.

“I loved my visit, Utah is legit,” Itaaehau said. “I really like coach (Morgan) Scalley, he’s legit too and I’m excited about my commitment. The thing I’ve always loved most about Utah is their belief in my abilities.

“I love the connection I’ve built with all the coaches and especially Coach Scalley. He’s always been involved with me and I love how he integrates himself in to the recruiting process with all his guys.”

Itaaehau is an exciting two-way player who put up numbers on both sides of the ball last season. He’s a true all-purpose offensive player who rushed for 335 yard and five touchdowns, caught 71 passes for 951 yards and 11 touchdowns and added 169 yards as a kick returner.

On the defensive side of the ball, Itaaehau totaled 33 tackles with one interception. He was a top performer for us at the Under Armour Next Camp in Utah back in

“Itaaehau is a fun player to watch and does a little of everything well. He’s an explosive two-way athlete but worked out with the receivers and that’s likely where he plays in college. He’s a playmaker with the ball in his hands and runs well after the catch. He ran extremely well and his 4.46-40 was one of the fastest times in the event.”