Utah transfer Salesi Moa has committed to Michigan, breaks down his decision

Just a few days after entering the transfer portal, former Utah athlete signee Salesi Moa has committed to Michigan.

Moa is a huge pickup for the Wolverins and is currently rated the No. 54 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

“I’m very excited about my decision,” Moa said. “Michigan is a great fit for me and it’s where I feel God was leading me.

“Big 10 football is one of the biggest stages there is and it doesn’t get bigger than playing at the Big House. That’s not a knock at Utah at all, that’s a big stage too but I feel this is the biggest stage there is.”

Moa said he has a strong connection with the Wolverine staff, including new head coach and former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

“It’s not just coach Whitt but coach (Jason) Beck (OC) and coach (Micah) Simon (WR coach) too,” Moa said. “I have great relationships with all of those guys and I’m really comfortable with them.

“Coach Simon is a great receiver coach and I was excited to play for him when I was committed to Utah. Now I’ll have that chance at Michigan so I really feel everything worked out the way it was supposed to.”

Moa said having a chance to play with his older brother Aisea Moa is a big deal for him as well.

“It’s going to be very cool for me,” Moa said. “I’ve never had a chance to play with either of my big brothers so for us to have one year together is going to be great.

“Aisea and Sione played together and now I’ll have that chance too. Our family is very close so this is something we’re all excited about.”

Moa is a two-way player who said he will start out at receiver but will also play some safety.

“I still plan to play both ways at Michigan,” Moa said. “I’m going to start out at receiver and that’s my favorite position but there is going to be some packages for me at safety too so I’m really excited about that.”