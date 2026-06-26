Vanderbilt completes the flip of four-star CB Allen Evans from Louisville

Louisville (Ky.) Trinity four-star cornerback Allen Evans has flipped his commitment from Louisville to Vanderbilt.

Ranked by the Rivals Industry as the nation’s No. 17 cornerback and No. 121 prospect overall, Evans becomes commit No. 15 for head coach Clark Lea and the Commodores in the 2027 class.

“My goal for my career has always been to play three years and out and be a first round draft pick,” Evans told Rivals. “I feel like playing in the SEC and competing against the top receivers in the country allows me the opportunity to do that and Vanderbilt has everything I need to develop into the best version of myself.

“Coach J Rich (Jamaal Richardson), Coach Lea and Coach (Steve) Gregory have laid out a plan for me to reach my goals and I believe we can win an SEC championship at Vanderbilt.”

Evans was recently in Nashville visiting with Vanderbilt behind the scenes and now he’s in the fold.

“What I love the most about Coach Lea is how he challenges you mentally,” Evans said. “He’s a very detailed deep thinker and he challenges you to think way beyond the surface. He’s a great defensive coach and has proven to be one of the best head coaches in the country.”

The Commodores were always a top school which included a trip during a game last season.

“What continues to excite about playing for Coach (Clark) Lea and Vandy is the energy they have!” Evans said during the fall. “They bring it every single day to accomplish the goal of winning!”

Evans played in the Navy All-American Bowl in January.