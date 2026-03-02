Vanderbilt hosts 22-year-old pro point guard Bryce Griggs for official visit

Vanderbilt recently hosted 22-year-old pro point guard Bryce Griggs for an official visit, a source told Rivals. Griggs visited the Commodores for their matchup against Tennessee on Saturday, February 21st.

The 6-foot-3 Griggs initially bypassed college, signing a professional deal with Overtime Elite (OTE) in 2021 and spent two seasons there. In his second season with OTE, he averaged 16.4 points, 7.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game.

In 2023, the Houston native declared for the NBA Draft but went undrafted. He joined the Philadelphia 76ers for NBA Summer League. In October 2024, he was selected 24th overall in the NBA G League Draft by the Texas Legends, but was waived before the season started.

Griggs then went on to play overseas, signing with KK Kotor in Montenegro. He later joined Rayos de Hermosillo in Mexico, averaging 11.2 points and 4.6 assists per game for the club.

Following his pro career, Griggs is now looking to make the move to college basketball. According to an X post from his agency, Prestige Management Group, Griggs has officially received NCAA clearance to enroll in college and is expected to have at least two years of eligibility.