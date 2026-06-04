Vanderbilt nabs commitment from 4-star OT Jasper Ngokwere to Vandy: 'We're going to change the way the program is'

Two officials visit, and one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the nation has locked in his college commitment.

Four-star OT Jasper Ngokwere saw enough on his visit back to Vanderbilt over the weekend to make a match.

The Rivals Industry Ranking No. 27 OT in the 2027 class from Richardson (Texas) High took his spot in the class on Thursday and committed to the Commodores.

“I’m excited to just be there and be a part of the program,” Ngokwere told Rivals. “I know that we’re going to change the way the program is, and I’m just glad to be a part of that change.”

Northwestern, Texas, and Texas Tech were all finalists for the four-star prospect, who logged two visits to Nashville this offseason.

Position coaches Chris Klenakis and Jeff Nady engineered the push.

“Just being around all the people at Vandy makes me feel welcome. All the coaches, players, and people there are very great, and the area is just somewhere that makes me feel at home,” he detailed.

“Going to Vandy this weekend, I saw and heard a lot of things, and I really just felt a connection when I got there,” Ngokwere continued. “Coach K and Coach Nady are also great people, and I’ve seen how they train and develop their offensive linemen, and I feel like I can be the next one.”

Ngokwere is the No. 315 overall player in the 2027 class and the No. 44 prospect from the Lone Star State.