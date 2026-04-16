Venice (Fla.) football taking a different approach for spring ball

VENICE, Fla. – Venice Indians head coach John Peacock has always enjoyed larger numbers when it comes to player participation.

A Class 7A school that this past 2025 high school football season that had easily over 100 football players is now just under 80, which isn’t much of the norm around the south Sarasota County program.

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What is like normal, however, is the Indians look like a team on both sides of the ball that can still get it done against the best of ’em around the state, especially on the offensive end of the ball. For all of that considered, Peacock is actually quite happy about how things have started thus far this spring just two practices in.

“I don’t know what I was expecting, but I wasn’t feeling real great about everything,” Peacock said to Rivals on Thursday after practice. “After these first two days, I feel like we got some special guys and skill positions, we got some special running backs. The quarterbacks are competing. I know we’re going to be fine up front with our offensive line. Coach (Josh) Hunter is going to get those guys right.”

The defense, I mean I feel like we’re really good in the secondary and linebackers, defensive line we’ve got guys that are improving. I felt really good about (first two days) and the crazy thing about it is we’re like 90 percent juniors.”

Looking at the offense in its totality, the Indians’ unit has been one of the best in the state the last few years and this could be the most talented bunch Peacock has yet because of who he has at the offensive skill positions.

When talking about a Venice offense, you have to start at the quarterback position and the Indians received a transfer in the off-season in former IMG Academy quarterback Noah Patton, who at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds shows some similarities to another signal caller that played on the island in Ryan Browne, a former Purdue standout.

Patton saw limited time with the Ascenders last season, serving as the backup to Georgia commit Jayden Wade in 2025. Last season for IMG Academy, Patton completed 9 of 11 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. With the already growing connection that Patton is building with Rivals Sophomore All-American Tyree Mannings, who caught 84 passes for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025, those numbers could be surpassed this fall.

“(Me and Tyree Mannings) have been working every day in the office, just me and him getting working, just trying to get those extra reps,” Patton said.

Watching the pairing at Thursday afternoon’s practice looked like a tandem that has been playing together for awhile, but there’s another wide receiver that defenses will need to watch out in 2028 wide receiver Jayvian Hoffmann, who transferred in from Sarasota Booker during the off-season.

It’s not just Hoffman that defenses will have to prepare for outside of Patton, Mannings as running backs Dorien Jones (1,049 yards, 15 touchdowns in 2025) and Ira Dale (342 yards, six touchdowns) are a formidable duo out of the backfield behind a very talented offensive line.

Though the Indians lose Missouri enrollee DJ Jones Jr. at left tackle, the offensive line brings back plenty of punch up front, including sophomores Evan Kloster, Matthew Raney and junior Diego Mendoza.

“Hoffmann is going to be the guy that makes the difference,” Peacock said. “Tyree’s one of the best in the country. We already know that, but if you have that other guy off of him, they’re not going to be able to do silly stuff on defense and bracket them like we saw the majority of last year. That’s what is going to be huge difference there is having that other guy.”

Circling back to the numbers Venice is seeing out on the practice field, Peacock for the first time during his tenure as the Indians’ head coach is combining both varsity and junior varsity together at practice. Peacock points to this as an opportunity to see every player on a daily basis as the longtime Venice head coach says the team ended up finding two starters from the JV team last season.

Lower numbers may be a new thing as of recent for Peacock and his staff to deal with, but they’re turning it into a chance to see what players can take advantage on a daily basis to impress against the varsity. On any given day, a new player might show the staff they’re worthy of being moved up to the varsity ranks.

“We’re doing it for two reasons. One being that our numbers are lower than they’re been with the opening of Wellen Park,” Peacock said. “The second part is that some guys last year, we had like two guys that started the first playoff games and they were on JV. That’s bad coaching, man. Like you have two of your starters, your best players, playing JV? This gives us opportunity to not miss anybody.”

With Venice opting not to play a spring game, the Indians will see their spring end on May 8 in a Green vs. White scrimmage to end practices instead of the traditional contest against an opponent.

Its just different this time around spring wise for Venice, but what doesn’t look to have changed whatsoever is the talent well is deep and the Indians should be competing for a state title come December.

More about Venice High School

Venice High School, located in Venice, Florida, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Venice’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

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