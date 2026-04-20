Versatile ATH Brooklyn Maxey sees perfect fit, commits to Louisville

Brooklyn Maxey didn’t need to wait.

The versatile athlete out of Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day, who holds over two dozen offers, had a full slate of official visits planned heading into the summer. Instead, one more trip to Louisville was all it took to make his decision.

“I already knew I loved it there,” Maxey told Rivals. “They were already a top school for me going into the visit, and when I got back up there, everything just felt right again.”

That feeling led to a commitment — one he made in person, inside the facility.

“I was like, what better place to commit than right in front of the head coach?” Maxey said. “It was great to tell Coach Brohm in person. I knew I was ready.”

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Even before his most recent visit, Maxey had a strong sense of where things were headed.

“I had that gut feeling for about a month that Louisville is where I need to be,” he said.

That feeling only grew stronger once he got back on campus.

“When I got up there again, it just came back,” Maxey said. “I knew that was the place for me.”

Maxey was favoring the Cardinals after his first visit

Louisville made its move early.

After offering during the winter recruiting period, the staff quickly got Maxey on campus, and the connection built from there.

“The coaches have been recruiting me the hardest,” he said. “And the offense suits me perfectly. That was big for me. The combination of the staff, how they recruited me, the offense and what Coach Brohm is doing with the program made it the right decision.”

Head coach Jeff Brohm and his offensive system played a major role in the decision.

“He’s an offensive mastermind,” Maxey said. “The offense he runs is one of the best in college football, and that’s something I want to be a part of.”

At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Maxey sees himself as a big-bodied wide receiver at the next level — and Louisville showed him exactly how he fits.

“They’ve proven they can use guys with my skill set,” he said. “Seeing how they used receivers like me and how they can develop me was huge.”

Relationships played a role in Maxey’s decision

The relationships inside the program sealed it.

Wide receivers coach Deion Branch and assistant Mason Petrino led the charge.

“Coach Branch and Coach Petrino have been on me hard,” Maxey said. “They’ve been calling me multiple times a week and really building that relationship.”

“Those connections, and how Coach Branch has done it at the highest level. He knows what it takes to get to the NFL, and that’s someone I can learn from.”

Alabama, Boston College, Kansas State and Kentucky were in the mix, but in the end, everything aligned — development, scheme, relationships and opportunity.

“I already knew football-wise it was the best place for me to develop and have a chance to play early,” Maxey said.