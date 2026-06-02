Virginia showed great loyalty and they kept in-state safety Zayvon Miller home

Virginia has been the school to beat for Zayvon Miller for months. The 6-foot, 180-pound safety out of Richmond (Va.) Huguenot picked up over 20 offers during his recruitment, but as decision time approached, the Cavaliers’ consistency, loyalty and in-state appeal proved too much to overcome.

“Since November 26 when I got the offer, they’ve been on it,” Miller told Rivals. “They told me they don’t want me, they need me there. That meant something.”

Virginia first offered Miller shortly after a standout performance in the playoffs against Louisa County, and from that point forward, Tony Elliott‘s staff never let up.

Miller had already visited Virginia multiple times before the offer arrived, attending games and getting a firsthand look at the program.

Once the Cavaliers officially entered the picture, they quickly became a major contender.

“When they offered me, I already knew they were going to be pretty high on my list. It’s in-state and right up the road for me. I had been there, so I knew I liked it, and it just kept getting better.”

Virginia Tech and Louisville remained serious competitors throughout the process, but Virginia steadily held onto the top spot.

“They’ve really been the No. 1 school for me for a minute,” Miller said. “Just off their consistency. They kept it real with me. They kept it honest. There was never a day when I had to question their loyalty.

“The loyalty, the consistency and how I feel when I’m in the building made a big difference in my decision. I feel a lot of love. I’m not just talking to one coach. I’m talking to every coach and staff member. That feels good to me.”

Miller believes in the staff at Virginia

Development also played a major role.

Miller believes defensive backs coach Curome Cox can help prepare him for the next level.

“I feel like Coach Cox will be able to get me where I need to be to get to the NFL,” Miller said. “I watch the guys he has there now and what they’re doing.

“Coach Cox was very big in this decision. That’s the guy I’m going to be with every day. That’s my position coach.”

Beyond football, Miller appreciates Cox’s personality and coaching style.

“He has a good sense of humor and likes to joke around,” Miller said. “But when it’s time to coach, he coaches. He teaches his guys how to do things the right way.”

Miller also developed a strong bond with Elliott.

“Coach Elliott is a great guy. I love talking with him. They had a great season and I can’t wait to play for him.”

The Richmond standout believes Virginia is trending in the right direction as a program.

“The only way is up,” Miller said. “For sure.”

Miller will take his official visit to Virginia on June 5, and his decision is effectively made.

“I’m not taking any more visits,” Miller said. “That’s where I want to be.”