Virginia Tech adds commitment from EDGE Alexander Taylor

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy edge rusher Alexander Taylor committed to Virginia Tech on Thursday.

The three-star prospect announced the decision on X.

“When I walked into the building, I immediately felt the love,” Taylor told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “I was already talking to Coach [Sean Spencer], and I saw how he has developed so many young, talented players like me. I also noticed how energetic he is and how he always pushes his players to work to win something, not just have things handed to them. The same goes for Coach [James] Franklin during practice, he was everywhere, encouraging players and stepping in with a few words when needed.

“Sitting back and watching it all reminded me of St. Frances and the brotherhood they have, where everyone can lean on each other for anything.”

Taylor chose the Hokies over offers from programs such as Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Nebraska, Texas A&M and Tennessee. He ranks No. 731 overall and No. 64 at his position in the Rivals Industry Rankings, an equally weighted formula that utilizes the three major recruiting services.

Taylor is the second commit in the Hokies’ 2027 recruiting class, joining three-star edge rusher Andrew Rogers, who committed to the program last August.