Virginia Tech beats Georgia for coveted 4-star QB Peter Bourque

Hingham (Mass.) Tabor Academy four-star quarterback Peter Bourque has committed to Virginia Tech.

The former Michigan commit chose the Hokies over Georgia and Penn State in what’s now the biggest recruiting win of the James Franklin era in Blacksburg.

Bourque is the No. 82 overall prospect and No. 7 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the top-ranked player in Massachusetts.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder re-opened his process nearly three months ago due to the coaching changes at Michigan. The new regime at VT instantly threw their hat in the ring and caught the attention of the blue-chip gunslinger.

Bourque visited campus last month and is now the class jewel for Franklin and the ACC program.

“I’m super close to that staff. I have a great relationship with Daniel O’Brien and Coach Franklin,” Bourque previously told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong.

With the addition of Bourque, Virginia Tech now has the No. 18 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.