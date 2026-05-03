Virginia Tech completes the flip of prized WR Demarcus Brown from Virginia
Roanoke (Va.) North Cross School receiver Demarcus Brown tells Rivals he has flipped his commitment from Virginia to Virginia Tech.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Brown becomes commit No. 10 for head coach James Franklin and the Hokies in the 2027 class.
Brown is one of the most prolific players in the state, turning 53 receptions into 1,112 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior with over 60 tackles six interceptions and two forced fumbles when playing defense.
Future position coach Fontel Mines was the lead recruiter for Brown who had been a verbal to Virginia since December. Once Franklin and the new staff landed at Virginia Tech they quickly prioritized Brown.
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Now they have him in the fold.
Rivals ranks Brown as the nation’s No. 49 receiver and No. 10 prospect overall in the state of Virginia.
This Hokies class has some dynamic playmaking ability with Brown joining fellow receiver Anthony Roberts, along with running backs Kelvin Morrison and Stanley Smart as part of the fold.
Virginia Tech is in the mix for a Top25 class this cycle. Browns adds to a haul that Rivals previously ranked No. 31.