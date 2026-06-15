Virginia Tech flips 4-star LB Amarri Irvin from Notre Dame

Virginia Tech‘s new regime under James Franklin has the Hokies recruiting at a level not seen in Blacksburg in quite some time.

Monday was another example of that, as VT flipped four-star IMG Academy (Fla.) linebacker Amarri Irvin off his longtime commitment to Notre Dame. The blue-chip linebacker had been pledged to the Fighting Irish since November 2025, but only returned to campus once this spring.

He didn’t set up an official visit to South Bend, instead visiting Michigan State earlier this month and the Hokies over the weekend. Even after he announced last fall, Irvin admitted he wasn’t going to close the door on teams pursuing him.

“As of right now I’m committed,” he told Rivals at the Under Armour All-America Game in December. “Just from being around recruiting a lot, you never know what could happen. I’m committed to Notre Dame, but I don’t think I’ll ever shut anybody out, I’ll always make relationships, always introduce myself, shake the hand.”

Irvin never formally announced an offer from the Hokies, but quickly became a priority this spring. Momentum swung in Virginia Tech’s favor over the weekend when he made his visit to campus, with Rivals’ Chad Simmons putting him in flip watch.

Hokies continue to load up on blue-chip talent

Not long after, he made the move official and becomes VT’s first linebacker commit in the 2027 class. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder is the No. 305 overall prospect and No. 25 LB nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Irvin is the 25th commitment in total for the Hokies, who have been on a recruiting tear over over the past six weeks. In that span, Franklin and Co. have landed 17 commitments and now have eight blue-chip pledges in the class. The herculean effort comes on the heels of Franklin taking over the program in December, landing more than 20 commitments, and finishing with the No. 29 class nationally after VT was outside the top-100 when he was hired.

Across two seasons at national powerhouse IMG, Irvin has totaled 87 tackles, seven TFLs, four sacks and three interceptions.

