Virginia Tech lands a commitment from DL Xavier Perkins

Xavier Perkins trusted the feeling — and it led him to Blacksburg.

The versatile defensive lineman out of Durham (N.C.) Jordan has committed to Virginia Tech, giving the Hokies a key piece in the trenches after a spring filled with visits and momentum shifts.

“It came down to that feeling, and I felt it the most at Virginia Tech,” Perkins told Rivals. “It goes back to that Junior Day in January. I felt great around the staff. Then I went back to about a month ago and loved it. It was great seeing the coaches, then on this past visit over the weekend, I knew it.”

Perkins, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defender known for his ability to play across the defensive front and get after the quarterback, had multiple programs in the mix late, including Miami, Duke and Louisville.

Miami, in particular, carried buzz at different points in the process, but Virginia Tech made the move when it mattered most.

“I had a great visit to Miami, and I spent about a week on campus earlier this spring, but Virginia Tech just gave me a different feeling. When I was in Blacksburg, everything just felt right.”

Both spring visits made an impact.

“Being around the players and seeing the energy in the program made a big impact on me,” he said. “The atmosphere and the community really stood out.”

The environment matched what Perkins had been looking for throughout the process.

“Virginia Tech just felt like home,” he said. “The culture, the energy and how the coaches treated me — it all stood out.”

The staff’s approach also played a major role in the decision. James Franklin was a factor.

“They showed me how I fit in their system and how they can develop me,” Perkins said. “They kept it real with me the whole time, and that meant a lot.

“Coach Spencer has been great. He has recruited me hard, and I like him a lot. Coach Franklin has great energy too. He is a winner, he is going to win at Virginia Tech and he is a coach that players want to play for.”