Virginia Tech lands a commitment from OL Kaden Buchanan: 'It felt like home'

Kaden Buchanan trimmed his recruitment down to Kentucky, NC State and Virginia Tech before making his final decision.

In the end, James Franklin and the Hokies won out for the massive 6-foot-5, 332-pound offensive lineman out of Watertown (Tenn.) Friendship Christian School.

Virginia Tech made a major move during Buchanan’s spring visit to Blacksburg, and from that point forward, the Hokies never lost momentum.

“Once I got on campus back in April, I knew that was the place for me,” Buchanan told Rivals. “I spent two days on campus… I got to see practice, sit in on meetings, spend a lot of time with the coaches, and it was a really good experience for me.

“Being able to get on campus, see what Virginia Tech was like, and get that time with the coaches gave me a different feeling. I left that visit knowing they were the one.”

Buchanan is a big believer in James Franklin

Franklin’s arrival in Blacksburg played a role in the decision. Franklin’s energy, structure and accountability stood out immediately to Buchanan during the visit.

“He holds all of his players to a really high standard that I want to be held to. I saw him at practice, and in meetings, and I like what Coach Franklin is about.

“Even in meetings, if a player’s not speaking up loud enough, he’ll constantly tell them to speak up until they get loud enough for him to hear them. I absolutely love that.

“Virginia Tech has history, and Coach Franklin is going to bring that back.”

The relationships with the staff only strengthened from there.

Buchanan said assistant offensive line coach Jens Danielson became one of the biggest factors in the decision. The two built a strong connection throughout the recruiting process, and that, along with how they see the fit, were key factors.

“The plan they have for developing me is amazing,” Buchanan said. “Their vision, combined with the comfort level I felt on campus, made my decision clear.

“It felt like home while I was up there.”

Buchanan will take his official visit to Virginia Tech on May 29-31. That will be the only one he takes.

“I’m 100 percent committed to Virginia Tech,” Buchanan said.