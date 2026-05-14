Virginia Tech lands biggest commitment in seven years, now has Top-20 recruiting class

It’s Virginia Tech for Hingham (Mass.) Tabor Academy four-star quarterback Peter Bourque.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder decommitted from Michigan in February and saw a slew of high-end contenders re-emerge in his recruitment. Head coach James Franklin was after Bourque while he was at Penn State and that pursuit ramped back up this spring, only the touted head coach is now in Blacksburg.

Georgia and PSU were the other finalists for Bourque, but after a spring trip and consistent conversations with Franklin and QBs coach Danny O’Brien, the blue-chip passer is locking in with the Hokies in a humongous recruiting win for the ACC program.

“I’m super close to that staff. I have a great relationship with Daniel O’Brien and Coach Franklin,” Bourque previously told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong.

Bourque is the No. 82 overall prospect and No. 7 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the top-ranked player in Massachusetts.

If Bourque were to sign with Virginia Tech, he’d be the highest-ranked prospect to ink with the Hokies since four-star offensive lineman Doug Nester back in the 2019 cycle.

Hokies make big leap in recruiting rankings

After landing Bourque, Virginia Tech jumped 10 spots to No. 18 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The class now features 12 total commits, three of whom are of the four-star variety.

Baltimore McDonogh School four-star defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan pledged last month and is now the No. 23 DL and No. 7 player in Maryland. He’s one of three D-linemen in the mix for VT, alongside Durham (N.C.) Jordan three-star Xavier Perkins and Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding three-star Brock Frisby.

Swainsboro (Ga.) Emanuel County Institute four-star cornerback Chase Johnson pledged this time last week and also checks in as a top-400 recruit. He and Baltimore St. Frances Academy three-star safety Elijah Butler form the Hokies’ defensive back haul thus far.

There’s a pair of wide receivers in the mix early on, too. Rolesville (N.C.) Rivals four-star Anthony Roberts pledged at the end of April, while Roanoke (Va.) North Cross three-star Demarcus Brown committed on May 3 and is currently the lone in-state member of the VT class.

Bourque is now the class jewel. The 2025 Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year threw for 2,241 yards and 18 touchdowns to go along with 688 rushing yards and 15 TDs.