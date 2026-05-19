Virginia Tech lands commitment from 4-star running back Javian Jones-Priest

Virginia Tech is rolling on the trail.

The Hokies added a commitment from four-star running back Javian Jones-Priest out of Texas on Tuesday.

Jones-Priest, the No. 18 RB in the 2027 class by way of Arlington (Texas) Martin High School, selected Virginia Tech over SMU, Oregon, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Florida, and TCU, where both of his parents are alumni.

The Hokies set the bar during Jones-Priest’s official visit and kept their foot on the gas since.

“Virginia Tech has recruited aggressively since they offered,” he told Rivals. “They made me feel like a priority, and showed it by having me as their first official visitor and only recruit on campus a few weeks back. While I was there, Coach (James) Franklin was super cool and genuine. Everything just felt right. I’m excited about the direction of the program under his direction, and it seems like other top players around the country are feeling the same way.”

“When I saw that, I knew this was the right decision,” Jones-Priest added.

The four-star RB logged official visits to Virginia Tech and Northwestern before coming to this conclusion.

Jones-Priest’s first taste of Blacksburg left a strong feeling in his gut about the program.

Head coach James Franklin provided more reasons for excitement on campus.

“I was literally the only recruit there, so all of the focus was on me. That to me told me a lot about how they feel about me, and how invested they are in my process,” he said.

“The visit went better than I originally thought it would,” Jones-Priest continued. “Coach Franklin is a certified cool dude. He’s obviously a great coach, so being around him and seeing his personality was great. He seems like he’s a straight shooter, very knowledgeable, and about his business, but at the same time, personable. You can just tell he’s experienced and has seen it all. The RB coaches were down-to-earth as well. Everything seemed genuine. The campus was nice, and it’s a college town, so that’s a plus.”