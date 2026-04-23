Virginia Tech nabs touted RB commitment, as Hokies beat out multiple national powers
James Franklin and his new staff at Virginia Tech set the recruiting world on fire over the course of a few weeks in December, taking the Hokies from outside the top 100 to No. 29 in the final Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.
They’ve carried that momentum early into the 2027 cycle as well, with five commitments and a class just hovering outside the top-25. A big boost came on Thursday in the form of coveted Hermitage (Pa.) Hickory three-star running Kelvin Morrison, who committed over Penn State, Miami, Ohio State, Florida and others.
Morrison has been a prolific back the last two seasons gaining 1,422 yards and scoring 21 touchdowns as a sophomore with 1,645 yards rushing and 19 more scores as a junior, averaging over nine yards per carry in each campaign.
Morrison has added five more receiving scores through the air.
The Rivals Industry Ranking — an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services — tabs him as the No. 505 overall prospect and No. 41 running back in the class. In its own individual rankings though, Rivals is a bit higher on him, ranking him as the No. 35 back in the class and No. 18 player in the state of Pennsylvania.
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Morrison had set up official visits with the Hokies, Nittany Lions and Hurricanes for this summer. But with his commitment to VT, the other schools look to be out of the race at this point. He joins a class headed to Blacksburg that includes four-star defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan and high three-star edge rusher Andrew Rogers, along with defensive linemen Xavier Perkins, Alexander Taylor and Brock Frisby.
He is the lone commitment on the offensive side of the ball thus far. With Morrison in the fold, the Hokies move up two spots to No. 28 in the team rankings.