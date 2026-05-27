Virginia Tech secures huge commitment from nation's No. 8 TE Jordan Karhoff

Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales four tight end Jordan Karhoff has committed to Virginia Tech, landing James Franklin and the Hokies one of their biggest commitments in his six-month tenure.

He chose VT over Texas A&M and Miami, along with more than 20 other Power 4 offers. He originally planned to take his decision until mid-June after each of his three official visits, but opted to pull the trigger Tuesday night and join the Hokies’ class.

“I just want to find peace with my decision, and feel like I’m in the right spot,” he told Rivals earlier this month. “For football: playing early, and then school, and then it’s a place that feels like home for me.”

He is set to take his official visit to Blacksburg this coming weekend, his first time on campus as a commit. The relationships he has built with Virginia Tech’s staff, and especially tight ends coach Ty Howle, were a major factor throughout his process.

“I love Coach Ty Howle,” he said. “He’s one of the best tight end coaches in the country. He develops tight ends into the NFL every year. I love Coach Franklin. I love the people there, and I have great relationships with them.”

Hokies getting a dynamic weapon in Karhoff

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder was a two-way star for DeSales, one of Ohio’s top program’s last season.

He finished his junior season with 31 receptions for 548 yards and five touchdowns, proving to be a major big-play threat on the offensive side. On defense, he added 56 tackles (17 for loss) and 6.5 sacks.

Karhoff ranks as the No. 193 overall prospect and No. 8 tight end in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. Rivals, however, is slightly higher on him than both 247Sports and ESPN.

In the most recent Rivals300 rankings, he was tabbed as the No. 159 overall recruit nationally, No. 7 tight end and No. 6 prospect in Ohio.