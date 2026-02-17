Virginia Tech to get official visit from coveted in-state recruit

It didn’t take long for Virginia Tech football recruiting to feel different after the ACC school hired James Franklin as its new head coach.

The Hokies were the hottest team on the trail to close out the 2026 cycle and they’ve now got their sights set on signing a notable haul in the 2027 cycle. Honing in on in-state prospects appears to be a priority for Franklin and Co.

Woodberry Forest (Va.) four-star offensive tackle Junior Saunders is one of the best in the Old Dominion and he’s got Virginia Tech high on his board. He’ll take an official visit to Blacksburg on the weekend of June 5.

Saunders is the No. 278 overall prospect and No. 24 OT in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 3 recruit in Virginia.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder has also set OVs to Virginia (May 29) and South Carolina (June 19) to this point. A local battle looks to be brewing for the blue-chipper.

Saunders has been to Blacksburg multiple times throughout his recruitment and Franklin has also been by to see the trench monster. With no decision on deck, VT will keep its foot on the gas and battle the Cavaliers, Gamecocks and others heading into the spring.

In the 2026 cycle, the Hokies signed Saunders’ teammate out of Woodberry Forest in three-star OT Buddy Wegdam. The 2026 VT class features 10 in-state signees.

Richmond Trinity Episcopal four-star wide receiver Davion Brown, Virginia Beach Green Run four-star OT Thomas Wilder, Green Run three-star cornerback Zaevion Cleveland, Manassas Patriot three-star linebacker Mathieu Lamah and Hopewell three-star defensive lineman T-Ron Richardson are among those making the move to Blacksburg.

“I think I have a good opportunity to represent my state well and I also have a chance to play early and bring that spark back to Virginia Tech with Coach Franklin,” Brown told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong after locking in with the Hokies. “I think he knows how to create a winning culture and he has been recruiting me for a while now and so the trust and the connection we have built has been special.”

That 2026 class jumped 100 spots at one point in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings and ultimately finished at No. 29 earlier this month. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star EDGE Andrew Rogers is currently the lone commit in the Hokies’ 2027 class.