Vols keep CB Slim Leavell home: 'Tennessee has always felt special to me'

Brandon “Slim” Leavell is staying home.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound three-star cornerback out of Madison (Tenn.) Goodpasture committed to Tennessee after the Vols made him a major priority under the new defensive staff.

Leavell chose Tennessee over Clemson, Florida, Florida State and NC State after building strong relationships in Knoxville and feeling a deep connection to the home-state program.

“Tennessee always felt special to me,” Leavell told Rivals. “Tennessee offered me on Feb 23 and the new staff have been heavily recruiting me. They have made me a priority and have visited me multiple times. I have had great conversations with all of them, and I have created great relationships. I feel special being recruited by such guys.”

Defensive backs coach Anthony Poindexter and cornerbacks coach Derek Jones played major roles in the commitment.

“Coach Poindexter and Coach Jones have been recruiting me the most,” Leavell said. “They are amazing guys and know how to develop players. I have close relationships with both of them and I really see myself fitting in perfectly with them.”

Josh Heupel also made a major impression during the recruiting process.

“Coach Heupel is an amazing guy,” Leavell said. “I have been keeping in touch with him consistently and he has told me a lot about the school and has let me know how much they want me at Tennessee.

“He can develop guys into the league and the program has been consistent with him as head coach. The sky is the limit for the entire program.”

Leavell sees himself thriving in Knoxville

Tennessee has been his top school for over a month, and he made the final decision to commit early last week.

“Being the home-state school, I have always had a special place in my heart for Tennessee,” Leavell said. “I believe that they have something special going on, and I believe that they have something special for me and I see myself thriving there.”

Leavell has visited Tennessee multiple times over the years and said the atmosphere in Knoxville continues to separate the Vols from other programs.

“I have been on campus twice as a recruit and many other times for games,” he said. “The atmosphere is one of a kind and I feel something in me every time I step foot on campus. It is something I cannot describe.”

Leavell had 25 offers and he is the No. 15 prospect in the state of Tennessee.