Wake Forest lands commitment from 2027 EDGE Elijah Wright

Wake Forest just added a massive commitment from one of the top EDGE defenders in Texas.

Touted three-star prospect Elijah Wright committed to Wake Forest in the aftermath of his spring visit to Winston-Salem over the weekend.

The Demon Deacons have been dialing up the heat on the priority defensive target from Katy (Texas) Jordan leading into Wright’s visit this weekend.

“Wake Forest makes me feel like I’m a big part of the winning culture they’re starting to form, and I’m excited because they make sure I know I’m the exact fit for an end that they’d use,” Wright told Rivals of his decision.

“They call every day — not just to recruit and talk about football, but they also make sure we build a real bond with each other,” he continued.

Head coach Jake Dickert and position coach T.J. Hollowell have played integral roles in landing the standout EDGE from the Lone Star State.

“The most exciting thing about it is how important they say I am to the priority, from the DL coach to the Head coach,” Wright explained.

“They definitely made sure the bond was built before it was just all football talk. What made me realize it was going to be Wake was how they say I’m the exact fit for an End they’d use. They have a great DL coach.”