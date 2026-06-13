Wake Forest lands commitment from Sunshine State CB Carl Jones Jr.

Tampa Catholic three-star cornerback Carl Jones Jr. announced his commitment to Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.

He chose the Demon Deacons over USF, UConn, UCF and others.

Jones is the No. 999 overall prospect and No. 99 corner in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 106 recruit in the Sunshine State.

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Head coach Jake Dickert and Co. got Jones to Winston-Salem for an official visit and have now picked up another big commitment. He joins a class that now features 17 total commits and ranks 60th nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

A speedy playmaker at the high school level, Jones racked up 32 total tackles, 16 pass deflections and three interceptions as a junior for Tampa Catholic, per MaxPreps. He’s also a dynamic kick returner and will be one of the more notable defensive backs in Florida this fall.

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Jones is now the fourth listed defensive back to choose Wake this cycle. Charlotte Chambers three-star safety Keland Shelton Jr., Coal Township (Pa.) Shamokin Area three-star safety Logan Steele and Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star CB Rilee Drew are also in the mix thus far.

A do-it-all athlete at the high school level, Steele plays on both sides of the ball for Shamokin Area. As a junior last fall, he threw for nearly 700 yards and 10 touchdowns, rushed for over 1,100 yards and 21 touchdowns, had 58 total tackles and nine interceptions, per MaxPreps.

Winston Salem (N.C.) Oak Grove three-star offensive tackle Charlie Reece, Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood three-star quarterback Emmett Queen and Charlotte Providence Day three-star wide receiver Steele Fletcher are some of the other top commits in the class to date.

Queen, the No. 61 QB in the cycle, pledged to the Deacs late last month on March 23. He broke down his decision with Rivals’ Greg Smith:

“What really made Wake stand out for me was how genuine the coaches were from the start, coach (Jake) Dickert, coach (Rob) Ezell, coach (Dan) Enos, and the whole staff felt real in every conversation. I connected with them personally, felt their belief in me, and knew this was the place where I could grow and help push Wake toward that elite level,” Queen said.

The full Wake class can be seen here.