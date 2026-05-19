Washington keeps 4-star DL Tevita Nonu home in Seattle

Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea defensive lineman Tevita Nonu won’t have to go far for college.

Nonu announced that he would be playing for hometown Washington, committing to the Huskies on Tuesday afternoon.

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And it gives the Huskies the top-ranked defensive player in the state in 2027 and their second straight class with a defensive lineman from the two-time defending 3A state titleists.

It was early interest from the Huskies that set the tone early.

“Washington had been recruiting me when I got my looks and they were my first offer,” said Nonu.

He instantly clicked with defensive line coach Jason Kaufusi.

“Coach Kaufusi is an amazing coach and brings in talent and can develop them in football and in life,” said Nonu.

Head coach Jedd Fisch was also crucial in the recruitment of Nonu.

“Coach Fisch is amazing and I love the growth he has been showing with Washington,” said Nonu.

Nonu has also been impressed by defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.

“Coach Walters is a great defensive mind and was a head coach at Purdue and is a great person,” said Nonu.

That combination was too good to pass up.

“I trust that they will make me a better player and a man,” said Nonu.

With Nonu in the mix, the Huskies now have a commitment from the top defensive recruit in the state in him and the top offensive recruit in the state in four-star receiver Braylon Pope.

He also follows his teammate, David Schwerzel, who signed with the Huskies in the 2026 class, on Montlake.

The Polynesian Bowl selection is excited for a future mere miles from his high school.

“We’re coming different for sure,” said Nonu.