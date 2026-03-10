Washington lands commitment from linebacker Isaiah Leilua

Anaheim (Calif.) Servite linebacker Isaiah Leilua just announced he’ll play his college ball for the Washington Huskies.

Leilua visited Washington over the weekend for the Huskies ‘DawgHouse’ Weekend and committed shortly after his visit.

“Washington recruited me harder than anyone,” Leilua said. “I’ve been feeling them the most for awhile and I have a great relationship with the coaches there.

“They reach out almost every day to make sure they get that UW logo in front of me. I like the defense and the overall scheme there and it’s just a great all around fit for me.”

Leilua was recruited to play inside ‘backer by the Huskies and actually reminds us of former Servite and current Husky linebacker Jacob Manu in terms of size and playing style.

“They see me as an inside ‘backer as well,” Leilua said. “Like I said, the scheme really fits me well. They like my ability to play the run but also drop and cover and play in space so I’m really excited about my decision.”

Leilua will be a four-year starter for the Friars and has been one of the state’s top linebackers since he was just a freshman.

He’s currently rated a high three-star prospect with an 88 Rating and is rated the No. 41 linebacker in the country in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

As a freshman, Leilua played in 13 games and totaled 91 tackles including seven for loss. He had 67 tackles, three for loss in 10 games as a sophomore but dealt with a shoulder injury and played in just five games as a junior.

He finished the season with 27 tackles, seven for loss and a sack and even in limited action, he still showed big play ability. Leilua is an instinctive linebacker who shoots gaps and is tough to block because of his quickness and is a very reactionary athlete.

He’s a tough kid as well and can take on blocks, disengage and make a play. He has an elite motor, tackles well in space and shows the ability to make plays sideline to sideline.



