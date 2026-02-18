Way-Too-Early 2026 Florida high school football state championship matchups, predictions

Don’t you love these? The gridiron season never goes away, especially for Florida high school football.

We are not even at the spring ball point of the off-season for states around the country, but putting out our ‘Way-Too-Early’ lists just never fail and for those in the state of Florida, high school football never sleeps.

There’s plenty of storylines galore throughout this off-season as we’re now going around the country for very early state championship matchups and predictions as the high school football season starts to pickup steam with transfers, coaching changes happening on an everyday basis.

Who will come away winning the 2026 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state championship games with the new classifications now officially in place? We give you who will be in the new Open Division and classes 6A-1A. I’ll throw in my predictions versus right now and let’s see who comes away in these very early forecast.

Here are the Way-Too-Early Florida high school football state championship game predictions for the 2026 season:

Open Division

St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders vs. Plantation American Heritage Patriots

Now this is a heavy-weight matchup anyone would signup to watch down at Pitbull Stadium in the 305. The Raiders versus the Patriots. Two teams armed with state championships from a year ago and remember, teams that will qualify for the Open Division will need to have won titles in the past. You won’t see any teams make the big game without having done so before and what better matchup than these two squads? Both have met in the regular season and last couple of years, so why not add a championship meeting as well.

Andy’s Prediction: St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Plantation American Heritage 38

Teams predicted to be in the first-ever Open Division playoff: St. Thomas Aquinas, Plantation American Heritage, Columbus, Cardinal Mooney, Miami Carol City, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Armwood, West Boca Raton

Class 6A

Deland Bulldogs vs. Venice Indians

The state’s now highest classification is Class 6A, with the FHSAA ridding of Class 7A and with Columbus getting into the Top 8, the Explorers are out of the state title conversation. Deland and Venice are two teams that I believe will have multiple losses under their belt, but it will only make them more prepared for deep playoff runs once again as the two suburban schools face off in a rematch of a 2022 state semifinal, in which the Indians won. Both Deland’s Rick Darlington and Venice’s John Peacock are a couple of Florida’s most well known high school football coaches and each have the talent coming back that would put them in this situation. I would expect a high-scoring affair between the two programs, but Venice just edging out Deland in a offensive shootout down in Miami.

Andy’s Prediction: Venice 38, Deland 33

Class 5A

F. W. Buchholz Bobcats vs. Lakeland Dreadnaughts

With both St. Thomas Aquinas, West Boca Raton and Armwood pulled into the vaunted Open Division, this sets up a rematch up a state semifinal game from a couple years ago when the Bobcats and Dreadnaughts square off. Though Lakeland would be a great candidate to make the first-ever Open Division playoff, I can see them finishing just outside of the Top 8 and contending for a 10th state championship instead against a Buchholz squad that might be as talented as ever. With the Dreadnaughts’ defense featuring an elite defensive line, led by EDGEs Santana Harvey and Drew Sapp, Lakeland could be well on its way to another state crown.

Andy’s Prediction: Lakeland 20, F.W. Buchholz 17

Class 4A

Lake Wales Highlanders vs. Port Charlotte Pirates

I can’t even begin to think about the amount of point that could be put up in this contest and seeing that Port Charlotte has never won a title, I don’t see this being far-fetched whatsoever. Now Lake Wales has won a state championship, but them being in the Open Division conversation will have them on the outside looking in throughout the 2026 campaign. With both teams featuring some of the top talent at the skill position in the state, this could potentially be a matchup many would love to see way down the line.

Andy’s Prediction: Port Charlotte 49, Lake Wales 48

Class 3A

Eau Gallie Commodores vs. Miami Central Rockets

You’re probably wondering how did Miami Central not get into the Open Division playoff. Well, with the non-district schedule they have put together, that will likely drop them down a notch or two but assuredly will make this one of the most battle tested teams in 3A with games versus Orange Lutheran (Calif.) and Buford (Ga.) under their belt. The Rockets will go up against an up and coming Eau Gallie team that has stocked up on talent and should be in the championship contender.

Andy’s Prediction: Miami Central 31, Eau Gallie 14

Class 2A

Cardinal Newman Crusaders vs. The Bolles School Bulldogs

We’ve got a returning state champion Cardinal Newman Crusaders, last year’s 1A champ, squaring off against The Bolles School Bulldogs, which were knocking on the door in last year’s 2A final. It doesn’t get too much better than this and yes, I was considering teams like Clearwater Central Catholic and The First Academy into this equation. Either team could make an appearance here, but my gut right now is telling me the Bulldogs and Crusaders will have talent to get back, with the former this time winning title No. 12.

Andy’s Prediction: The Bolles School 24, Cardinal Newman 21

Class 1A

Blountstown Tigers vs. True North Classical Academy Titans

With the reclassification and Rural schools being added into the mix, Blountstown makes their appearance into the state championship game for the first time since 2019 against a super talented True North Classical Academy team that has a bevy of returners. I give the edge in this game to the Titans as they bring back 2027 quarterback Zac Katz, who is already committed to Florida International.

Andy’s Prediction: True North Classical Academy 35, Blountstown 21

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.