Weekend check-in: Fresh buzz on 5-star RB David Gabriel-Georges, a flip in play, predictions logged

Official visit season is in full swing, and while there is still plenty of time left in this weekend’s visits, there is early buzz around some of the biggest names and biggest programs.

From Tennessee‘s push for a five-star running back to Florida looking to add more talent and Auburn positioning itself well with multiple targets, here is the latest from around the Southeast.

Tennessee gaining confidence with David Gabriel-Georges

A lot of eyes remain on five-star running back David Gabriel-Georges out of Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School.

Ohio State has had confidence in this race, but Tennessee generated considerable buzz on Friday and into Saturday morning.

Two separate sources connected to Tennessee and the recruitment indicated growing confidence that the Vols are in a strong position.

Gabriel-Georges spent Friday building relationships with commits, players and coaches while enjoying the atmosphere around Knoxville. Sources believe he fits in naturally with the group and continues to trend in a positive direction for Tennessee.

The battle is far from over, and a final decision likely won’t come until later this month or around the start of July, but Tennessee continues to make a strong push. I am close to putting a pick on the Vols, but will let the visit finish out before making that decision.

Georgia is not backing off Kennedee Jackson

Florida landed a commitment from Kennedee Jackson earlier this week, but Georgia isn’t ready to concede.

The Lithonia (Ga.) standout arrived in Athens on Friday evening for an official visit after committing to the Gators ahead of his previously planned June 10 decision date.

Sources indicate Georgia plans to continue recruiting Jackson aggressively and make a serious push to flip him before everything is finalized. There are going to be some big discussions taking place this weekend between Jackson, his people and those in Athens.

This recruitment remains worth monitoring closely.

Florida’s trending for multiple defensive targets

Florida’s recruiting momentum could continue this weekend. Linebacker Ellis McGaskin remains a name to watch after visiting Gainesville last weekend, and the Gators continue to feel good about their position. His decision comes Saturday afternoon.

Another target generating buzz is Rhode Island defensive lineman Elijah Guertin, who is on campus this weekend.

Whether a commitment comes immediately remains unclear, but sources continue to point toward Florida as the team to beat.

Auburn is in a strong position for at least official visitors

Auburn continues to trend well for Birmingham (Ala.) Spain Park edge rusher Marquis Evans. Sources believe the Tigers remain the team to beat, although Evans could finish his official visit schedule before making a final decision. Florida and South Carolina still have opportunities ahead, but Auburn maintains strong momentum entering the next phase of the recruitment.

The Tigers also appear to be making a significant move with four-star offensive lineman Reed Ramsier.

The Orlando (Fla.) First Academy standout is down to Auburn and Texas, and there is growing belief that the Tigers could secure a commitment, either publicly or privately, coming out of the weekend.

LSU surging with top targets

LSU continues to gain traction with some of the best prospects in Georgia. Four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams remains committed to Georgia, but sources believe the Tigers have made significant progress and could eventually flip the Langston Hughes standout. This is one we are watching closley.

The same can be said for four-star edge rusher KJ Green.

Oregon made a strong impression earlier in the process, while Texas, Alabama and others remain involved. However, LSU appears to have surged toward the top of the board as the visit unfolds. This recruitment is not expected to end until Aug. 8, but LSU is going to come out of the weekend as the team to beat.

Staying on LSU — offensive lineman Terrance Smith of Pennsylvania is one to watch. He is at Auburn this weekend, but we like the Tigers in Baton Rouge. He took his official visit to LSU in April, and Lane Kiffin‘s program is in a good position. A decision is expected before the end of the month.

NC State, Kentucky and Ohio State are building momentum

NC State entered the weekend in a strong position with Georgia safety Alex Scott and appears to be strengthening that lead. Sources continue to point toward the Wolfpack, and a prediction has already been logged in their favor.

There is some buzz around Lexington this weekend. Kentucky is trending in-state defense lineman Malachi Brown. Georgia linebacker Drew Williams has the Wildcats high on his list too. Then Sean Fox, one of the best in Indiana, is back on campus this weekend.

Ohio State continues to trend well with four-star cornerback Jaden Carey. The Buckeyes have prioritized him for months, and the relationships with Tim Walton, Matt Patricia and the rest of the staff continue to pay dividends. A prediction has been logged in favor of Ohio State.