Weekend Primer: Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon hosting top prospects

Big-time prospects are flying off the board this summer as official visit season is in full stride. We head into week three of four big weekends on the trail and Florida, Notre Dame, Oregon and Ohio State are among the other programs looking to build on Top 10 class.

Rivals has the latest on who the Gators, Buckeyes, Irish and Ducks are hosting and the skinny on other 5-stars and blue-chippers taking official visits this week across the land.

5-stars lead the way at Florida

The nation’s No. 1 rated prospect in the 2027 class, Jalen Brewster, will visit Florida this weekend, his father Robert tells Rivals.

Brewster has been a verbal to Texas Tech since Oct. 4, but the Gators have been making a strong push as this will be the Cedar Hill (Texas) High five-star’s third time in Gainesville this calendar year.

“Right now we’re weighing out the options and making sure he is making the right decision to finish out his next three to four years and do the best he can do,” the elder Brewster said after this past weekend’s official visit to Texas.

Texas Tech gets the last official visit the weekend of June 19.

“Everybody is equal,” Brewster’s father said of where things stand.

Indiana, LSU and SMU have also received visits from Brewster, but Florida is looking like the biggest threat to Texas Tech.

Five-star receiver and Texas commit Easton Royal takes his official visit, and the Gators are more than a dark horse for the New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin standout.

Missouri grabbed the momentum with four-star cornerback Raheem Floyd following last weekend’s visit to Columbia, but the Gators have been on top for the East St. Louis (Ill.) High product and we’ll see if this visit can swing it back into UF’s favor.

Spain Park‘s (Ala.) touted edge rusher Marquis Evans has been trending toward in-state Auburn but Florida is one of the programs he has a keen eye on.

The Gators are looking to make a move on Clemson and potentially Georgia for Atlanta (Ga.) Lakeside safety Seth Williams.

Jon Sumrall and the new Florida staff currently sit on 23 commits and the No. 5 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Notre Dame hosts the first of two big summer weekends

Notre Dame signed Rivals No. 2 ranked recruiting class in 2026. They currently sit at No. 6 in the 2027 standings at this point in the summer.

But the Irish could be on the verge of another hot stretch.

The headliner is five-star edge rusher Abraham Sesay. Notre Dame continues to trend heavily on the Rivals Prediction Machine including my forecast.

Sesay made it to South Bend for a game last fall and returned for a spring practice visit in April.

“Just their care for more than just football is very important,” Sesay said after his last trip. “They emphasized how important it is to be able to be dialed in for football but also have a degree.

“That means something.”

Notre Dame is battling the likes of LSU, South Carolina, Florida State and Duke to sign Sesay, who ranks as the nation’s No. 2 edge and No. 16 prospect overall.

“I was able to see practice, meet with academic advisors, and talk to staff,” Sesay said.

“The combination of great education and resources along with amazing football development. I love Coach Freeman’s care for the program, he could’ve gone anywhere but the love for Notre Dame in his heart is real.”

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel Rivals300 linebacker Roman Igwebuike is set to visit as the Irish battle Clemson and Indiana for the prized Windy City recruit. Don’t sleep on ND.

Igwebuike isn’t the only touted Chicagoland target taking an official visit this weekend as Brother Rice four-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks also returns. His recruitment has seemed to be a back-and-forth between the Irish and Oregon. Notre Dame has turned up the heat for Parks over the last couple of months and is pushing hard to get him in the fold. I believe there is confidence around South Bend that Parks ends up Irish.

Notre Dame five-star defensive line commit David Folorunsho takes his official visit this weekend and will do his part to recruit his fellow Chicago guys.

Notre Dame is making a hard push for Texas safety commit Greedy James. LSU really moved the needle last weekend. Ohio State is on his mind. Notre Dame showed James a great time during the spring and he’s excited to get back to campus and learn more about the Irish.

Notre Dame is expecting Rivals Industry four-star defensive lineman Tyler Alexander who was also blown away by the Irish in the spring. Georgia just hosted him. Texas is involved. Colorado is currently considered the favorite.

Ohio State has key targets in Columbus

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are working on a class that Rivals ranks No. 7 in the land.

The Rivals Industry’s No. 1 rated wide receiver Monshun Sales is the headliner. The Buckeyes have been a consistent front-runner for Sales who also likes Alabama, Indiana and Texas. LSU is also trying to work into the equation. Indiana is the Rivals Prediction Machine favorite and a recent OV to Tuscaloosa also gave him a lot to think about. Sales has a great relationship with Ohio State receivers coach Cortez Hankton who was recruiting him at LSU. He loves the history and tradition in Columbus. The Buckeyes will look to build on all of that this weekend.

“I loved everything about it,” Sales said after his spring visit. “I loved getting back up there, talking with the coaches and the players, and just felt like I could make myself at home one day.”

As for what he heard from the current and former OSU star wideouts?

“You’re going against the best every day, so why not go get the best every day and become the best?”

Ohio State has always been a darkhorse for the nation’s No. 5 interior offensive lineman Caden Moss. He’s been to Columbus a couple times already, feels offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and the program in general get the best out of their players.

“I have a lot of belief in Coach (Tyler) Bowen,” Moss said. “I like the way he operates. I like his plan for me.

“A blue-blood in college football. They’re going to be a powerhouse every year. If you want to be coached by elite coaches and play in an NFL system and be around an NFL environment, that’s what you’re getting out of them.”

The battle for the Rivals300’s No. 10 ranked cornerback Monsanna Torbert could be coming down to Ohio State and Michigan with the Buckeyes and Wolverines slated to host him the next two weekends. I’d probably lean OSU going into the trips.

“I love Coach (Tim) Walton,” Torbert said. “He’s a great coach, has a lot of experience, coached at the NFL level and college first-round DBs. Ohio State it’s the brand. Nobody is bigger than Ohio State and if you come to Ohio State you have a chance of being a first round draft pick.”

I have a prediction in favor of Ohio State for four-star cornerback Deontay Malone coming into this visit. He’s coming off a strong visit to Michigan State. Pittsburgh is also heavily involved.

Elite prospects head to Eugene

Dan Lanning and the Ducks are pushing towards a top five class for a fourth-straight cycle. Sitting at No. 9, this weekend would go a long way towards that.

The nation’s No. 2 defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou will be back at Oregon. The Ducks are looking to make a move on Ohio State.

The No. 5 cornerback in the land Hayden Stepp takes his OV. I believe Alabama and Oregon are best positioned.

It’s Texas with the momentum right now for the No. 5 defensive lineman Kasi Currie. We’ll see where that stands after this visit.

Around the nation

+ Texas A&M has Rivals No. 1 ranked recruiting class and this weekend they welcome back its top running back target in the prolific Landen Williams-Callis. Williams-Callis is fresh off a terrific visit to Oregon and he heads to Texas next weekend. While the Aggies lead on the Rivals Prediction Machine this is not a slam dunk.

+ Five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson is at Michigan this week and the Wolverines are quickly becoming a program to watch as they battle Texas A&M and South Carolina with Auburn rounding out the top four. The Wolverines have the nation’s No. 10 class.

+ Auburn has Rivals No. 11 ranked recruiting class and this weekend they’ll host another top target they have the Rivals Prediction Machine momentum for in four-star defensive lineman Karlos May. Georgia, Ohio State and Florida State are a few others prominent for May.

+ Four-star defensive linemen Seth Tillman and Segun Alexander will be at Clemson. The Tigers have Rivals No. 12 ranked class.

+ The nation’s No. 3 athlete Tae Walden Jr. and four-star safety Adryan Cole are among the headliners in Athens this weekend as the Bulldogs work on a class ranked No. 16 nationally. Cole is trending heavily to the Bulldogs ahead of the trip.

+ Kentucky has Rivals No. 22 class and four-star receiver Tyler Fryman visits this weekend with the Louisville baseball commit trending towards the Wildcats for football.

+ LSU is hosting the nation’s No. 3 linebacker in Vanderbilt commit Omarii Sanders. They also look to make a push with four-star cornerback Brandon Sherrard who could be leaning Oklahoma coming into the trip. The Tigers have Rivals No. 24 class.

+ Ole Miss will shoot its shot with five-star running back David Gabriel Georges this weekend; however, the most pivotal visitor on campus will be the nation’s No. 6 offensive tackle and in-state target Antonio Berry.

+ Four-star linebacker Case Alexander visits Oklahoma this weekend fresh off another great trip to Penn State. The Nittany Lions are currently considered the leader.

+ The nation’s No. 8 edge rusher Chris Whitehead Jr. takes his OV to South Carolina. LSU has been picking up steam in his recruitment and Virginia Tech is a front-runner as well.

+ Top100 defensive lineman Mitchell Turner is the top-ranked prospect at Texas this weekend.