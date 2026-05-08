West Virginia bolsters 2027 class with commitment from QB Andre Phillip

West Virginia its adding more star power to its 2027 recruiting class.

The Mountaineers added a commitment from touted quarterback Andre Phillip, who was in Morgantown earlier this spring after an early offer from the coaching staff.

West Virginia continued to zero in on the Spring (Texas) Klein Oak passer, who boasts 10.5 speed in the 100-meter and accounted for 12 touchdowns in 3.5 games as a junior last fall.

He wasted no time jumping on board with Rich Rodriguez, Rhett Rodriguez, and the Mountaineers.

“They’ve been on me quite hard with their recruitment,” said Phillip, who recently had members of the West Virginia staff by the school to watch him throw.”

“My relationship with Coach Rhett is solid,” he continued. “Also, having someone like Pat White on staff is exciting. Him having experience in Rich Rodriguez’s program is a plus. The fact that he excelled at a high level is helpful and encouraging to me as I look to transition from a similar high school offense to the college level.”

Phillip committed to the Mountaineers over Iowa State and others.

He will officially visit Morgantown on June 5-7.

“Some highlights were discussing their vision for me and how I would fit into their offense,” Phillip has said. “I also enjoyed sitting down with the creator of the zone read, discussing how it’s evolved over time. I enjoyed watching the competition between offense and defense and seeing similar plays that I’ve run in the past. I also paid close attention to how the quarterbacks led and executed the offense. I liked seeing the quarterbacks operate the offense, as well as the connections that I have with the coaching staff.”