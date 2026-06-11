West Virginia flips CB Zachary Gleason from Penn State

Pittsburgh Central Catholic three-star cornerback Zachary Gleason told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Thursday morning that he has flipped his commitment from Penn State to West Virginia.

Pledged to the in-state Nittany Lions since March 31, Gleason is now headed to the Big 12 in a big-time flip for the Mountaineers.

Gleason is the No. 660 overall prospect and No. 72 CB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 20 recruit in the Keystone State.

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The 6-foot, 170-pounder took an official visit to Morgantown at the end of May and also went back to Happy Valley earlier this month. After weighing his options, he’s choosing head coach Rich Rodriguez and WVU.

He becomes commit No. 16 for West Virginia this cycle. The Mountaineers were in the mix for his pledge back in the spring, but PSU won out the first time around as Gleason labeled it his dream school. WVU kept their foot on the gas, got him back to campus and have turned the tides as it continues to build recruiting momentum this summer.

As a junior for Pittsburgh Central Catholic, one of Pennsylvania’s top high school football programs, Gleason had 27 total tackles and a pair of interceptions, per MaxPreps.

West Virginia adds to rising 2027 class

Gleason is now the second defensive back prospect to join the WVU class, flanking Baltimore St. Frances Academy four-star safety Carter Bonner, the top-ranked commit in the mix.

“They made it easy for me to commit to West Virginia,” Bonner told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “Showed a tremendous amount of love, made me a priority whenever I made it up to Morgantown. The coaches also kept in touch a lot, we’ve built a great relationship throughout the process.”

Gleason also becomes the fourth June commitment for WVU. It has also landed Cairo (Ga.) three-star running back Bryian Duncan Jr., Mobile (Ala.) Gulf Shores three-star wide receiver Carter Davis and Duffield (Va.) Rye Cove three-star interior offensive lineman Ethan Lawson. Duncan, the No. 49 RB in the cycle, flipped from Kentucky.

The class now ranks 36th nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That’s good for No. 2 in the Big 12, behind only Texas Tech. An updated look at the West Virginia class can be seen here.