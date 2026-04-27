West Virginia lands a commitment from 4-star safety Carter Bonner

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Rivals Industry four-star safety Carter Bonner announced his commitment to West Virginia on Monday.

The talented defensive back chose to play for Rich Rodriguez and the Mountaineers over his other finalists in Maryland, Oregon State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

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“They made it easy for me to commit West Virginia,” Carter Bonner told Rivals. “Showed a tremendous amount of love, made me a priority whenever I made it up to Morgantown. The coaches also kept in touch a lot, we’ve built a great relationship throughout the process.”

Tabbed by the Rivals Industry Rankings as the nation’s No. 32 safety, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Bonner becomes commit No. 8 for West Virginia in the 2027 class. Rod West was the lead recruiter.

“Coach West the cornerbacks coach showed me ways he’ll develop me as a player and how I fit into there defensive scheme,” Bonner said.

Bonner is excited about the program trajectory in Morgantown.

“What also made West Virginia home was Coach Rod, whenever we speaks it’s always a great conversation,” Carter Bonner said. “He shows a lot of love and spoke to me about how my versatility will be used at West Virginia! The vibes in Morgantown felt great as well, especially on game day!”

West Virginia offered Bonner last April and a year later they now have him in the fold.