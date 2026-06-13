West Virginia lands commitment from coveted RB Moni Williams

West Virginia has landed another key piece to its 2027 class, securing a commitment Memphis (Tenn.) Southwind three-star running back Moni Williams on Friday night.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder chose the Mountaineers over offers from Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Auburn and a host of other programs. Williams visited WVU earlier this month and a little less than two weeks later has joined the class.

He is the 19th commitment for Rich Rodriguez and Co., who have assembled the Big 12’s No. 3 class and the No. 34 group nationally in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Williams himself ranks as the No. 529 prospect nationally and No. 40 running back in the cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Rivals, however, is higher on him than both 247Sports and ESPN. In the most recent rankings update in April, he was tabbed as the No. 34 running back in the country and No. 19 player in the state of Tennessee.

He is coming off a breakout junior season where he rushed 84 times for 892 yards (10.6 YPC) and seven touchdowns. In the passing game, he hauled in 17 passes for 263 yards and a pair of scores. Williams joins a class headlined by four-stars Chris Wilson and Carter Bonner, along with seven other prospects who rank among the top-800 nationally.

The class is shaping up to be another big one for Rodriguez and his staff, who signed a record-breaking 49 prospects out of the high school and junior college ranks last year. That class finished among the top-20 nationally and No. 2 in the Big 12.