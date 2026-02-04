Where the top cornerback recruits in the 2026 class signed

The February signing period is officially behind us, and Rivals is breaking down where the top cornerback recruits in the country are headed to play next season.

That includes a pair of five-stars, as well as nine more players who rank among the top 100 nationally and more than 40 blue-chip prospects overall. After the latest rankings updates, Texas A&M signee Brandon Arrington is the No. 1 player at the position, but the SEC and Big Ten are both very well-represented on the list.

Below are the top 25 players at the position, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

School: Mount Miguel (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Elite athleticism at the corner position with impressive mirror ability for a taller, longer corner prospect. One of the strongest track profiles in the country. Ran a blistering 10.21 in the 100m and a 20.35 in the 200m during his junior track season. Can run with any receiver lined up across from him. Has the length and ball skills to attack the football and play through the receiver’s hands in order to separate them from the ball. Would like to see him gain some mass throughout his frame and become more confident in run support. Boundary corner projection due to his size and speed. Has the length and athleticism to line up against virtually any receiver type at the next level.”

School: Loyola Blakefield (Md.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 27 NATL.

Scouting Summar: “Toolsy corner prospect with the size, athleticism, and ball skills to develop into a top cover man. Measured in at over 6-foot-1 and around 180 pounds before his senior season. Has quality length with 31.5-inch arms and big hands that measure over 10 inches. A strong athlete in the combine setting and a talented sprinter. Ran a personal best of 10.70 seconds in the 100 meters as a junior. Won the state title in the 200 meters with a 21.83-second mark as a sophomore. Lines up as a corner and wide receiver at his high school. A long strider with a natural gait. Shows the ability to run with receivers on vertical routes and has make-up speed when he finds himself out of phase. Experience as a receiver helps with his ball skills as a defensive back. Shows the ability to adjust to the football and make plays in-air. Finished his junior season with three interceptions and 34 catches for 562 yards and six touchdowns. Lacks technical polish in coverage and shows some rigidity in his change of direction and short area quickness. Will need to continue honing the technical side of his game, but has a high upside as an outside corner.”

3. Jay Timmons – Ohio State

School: Pine-Richland (Pa.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 33 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Hyper-instinctual defensive back with playmaking ability, physicality, and athleticism that make him one of the top pure football players in the 2026 cycle. Measured at around 5-foot-10.5, 185 with 30.5-inch arms before his senior season. Improved his athleticism between his junior and senior seasons, running a 10.90 in the 100 meters and testing as an elite athlete in the combine setting. A two-way star at corner/safety and wide receiver for one of the top high school programs in western Pennsylvania. Highly instinctual in coverage. Loose mover with elite reactive quickness. Reads and jumps routes. Excellent at locating and making plays on the football. A football magnet and defensive playmaker who looks to force turnovers. Super physical and plays bigger than his size. Throws his body around as a run defender and looks to decleat ball carriers. Outstanding in the camp setting, with a great showing at Under Armour’s New Jersey camp. Also flashes his ball skills and playmaking on offense. Finished his junior season with four interceptions and 10 pass breakups, along with 755 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Does not have plus size for the position, but is not severely undersized by any means. The son of former 1st round pick and Pro Bowl linebacker, Lawrence Timmons. Younger for the cycle, turning 17 years old in April of his junior year. Offers high-end athleticism, instincts, and physicality with the potential to be an impact player in the secondary at corner, nickel, or safety.”

School: Sprayberry (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 38 NATL.

Scout’s Take: “Edmonds turned in a stellar showing at Under Armour Atlanta. The corner and defensive back groups were the deepest on hand and Edmonds was the clear top performer of the bunch. The 6-foot-2.5, 175-pounder flashed outstanding fluidity throughout the workout. He made easy work of position drills and was great during the 1-on-1 period. Edmonds took a bunch of 1-on-1 reps and gave up very little through the air. He got things going with a pass breakup against Rivals300 wide receiver Nalin Scott. Edmonds had no issue sticking with shifty wide receivers in the slot, effortlessly flipping his hips while moving at high speeds. He later came down with an interception while defending a wheel route, doing a great job of turning to locate the football. Edmonds’ combination of size, elite length, fluidity, and ball skills made him an easy choice for the Rivals MVP.”

School: Archbishop Hoban (Ohio)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 48 NATL.

Scouting Notebook: “USC corner commit Elbert Hill has had a terrific senior season collecting five interceptions in six games, but his toughest test of the season came against Walsh Jesuit (Ohio) covering wide receiver Milan Parris (No. 189). Parris is a large-bodied wideout with immense speed. This is exactly the type of game we circle on the schedule for prospects like Hill who also have impressive athletic ability but are tasked with covering an equally athletic prospect in a bigger package.

Ultimately, Hill and Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) won the matchup 19 to 14. But the battle between Hill and Parris was a heavyweight fight. Parris beat Hill vertically for a touchdown in the second quarter, but other than that snap, Hill collected a pass breakup and limited Parris to only the one catch when squaring off across from each other. Hill showed impressive mirror ability on intermediate routes and the ability to close to the football in the vertical passing game. Outside of one play, Hill showed he can cover with the best of the best in the country, even against a bigger-bodied wideout with comparable athleticism.” –Cody Bellaire

6. Danny Odem – Nebraska

School: The First Academy (Orlando, FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 51

All-American Bowl Recap: “Nebraska signee Danny Odem was one of the top defensive backs at the Navy All-American Bowl. The Florida native has impressive physical tools as a cornerback prospect and was active in coverage both in practice and Saturday’s game.” – Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

7. Ayden Pouncey – Notre Dame

School: Winter Park (Winter Park, FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 66

Scout’s Take: “He’s having a phenomenal year. Pouncey is having one of the best senior seasons of the entire safety group. It’s a loaded safety class nationally, and Pouncey is playing so well. He’s making plays on offense, and I believe he’s scored touchdowns in five different ways this season. He’s a dynamic return man and is the best player on the field at all times. Pouncey has very good ball skills, and any time he touches the ball, he can score a touchdown. — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

School: Booker (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 69 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Fluid corner with size, movement skills, and coordination. Measured at 6-foot-1.5, 185 pounds with 32-inch arms, and big hands before his senior season. Has good speed in the track and combine setting, running an 11.08 mark in the 100 meters as a junior, while also qualifying for the state finals in the 200 meters (21.85). Lines up at corner and receiver for his high school team. A loose mover, especially at his size. Shows the ability to trigger and make plays on the ball. Plays with quality instincts. Got his hands on a bunch of passes as a junior, with 16 pass breakups. Also shows the playmaking ability on offense, scoring six touchdowns. Will need to continue cleaning up his technique in coverage. May not overwhelm in one area, but is a well-rounded prospect.”

9. Zyan Gibson — Alabama

School: Gadsden City (Ala.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 79 NATL.

Scouting Snapshot: “Zyan Gibson had a good workout at Under Armour Atlanta. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder’s quickness and refined footwork in drills caught our eye. Gibson showed a smooth and easy backpedal and was able to fire out and break on the ball at a high level. The Alabama pledge held up well in the 1-on-1 reps we caught. One of his highlights came when defending a wheel route early on in the period. Gibson read the route and stayed in the receiver’s hip pocket downfield, making the forced incompletion look easy.”

10. CJ Bronaugh – Florida

School: Windermere (Winter Garden, FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 84

About: A one-time Nebraska commit, Bronaugh flipped his pledge in June to the in-state Gators. Despite the coaching change from Billy Napier to Jon Sumrall, he opted to stick with UF and inked back in December. As a senior, he recorded 23 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions and 3 pass breakups as a senior. Bronaugh is also a three-time state champion sprinter, including a back-to-back state titles in the 100-meters. He has posted a time of 10.24 seconds in the 100, making him easily one of the fastest recruits in the country.

Other top signed CBs in the class

11. Davon Benjamin – Oregon

12. Justice Fitzpatrick – Georgia

13. Caden Harris – Vanderbilt

14. Jordan Thomas – Ohio State

15. Rahsjon Duncan – Washington

16. Nick Hankins Jr. – Illinois

17. S’Vioarean Martin – Texas Tech

18. Jaelen Waters – Miami

19. Jamarion Vincent – Michigan

20. Samari Matthews – Texas

21. Kenton Dopson – North Carolina

22. Victor Singleton – Texas A&M

23. Jaydin Broadnax – Louisville

24. Havon Finney – LSU

25. Darion Jones – Iowa