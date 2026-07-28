Where the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class are committed

The defensive line is often plentiful with blue-chip prospects. The 2027 recruiting cycle features 44 four and five-stars at the position, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

That’s the most blue-chip DLs in a class since the 2023 cycle. Of those 44 D-linemen, all are committed, as of July 28, and they’ve dispersed among 29 schools.

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Headlined by the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect, Rivals breaks down where the top defensive linemen in the 2027 cycle are currently committed ahead of football season:

Jalen Brewster — Texas Tech

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1 NATL.

School: Cedar Hill (Texas)

Committed Since: Oct. 4, 2025

Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders swung big in the fall and that brought an early commitment from Brewster. He’s been atop the industry rankings for some time now and the instant-impact disruptor remains in the mix for TTU despite the likes of LSU, Florida and others trying to pull off a flip. If Brewster heads to Lubbock, it would easily be the biggest recruiting win in program history. He reminds Rivals’ Scouting and Rankings Team of Jalen Carter.

“Jalen Brewster is mulling over a final decision. The No. 1 player in the 2027 class committed to head coach Joey McGuire and GM James Blanchard 10 months ago,” Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman wrote earlier this month. “After official visits across the country, LSU is putting pressure on the Red Raiders to flip the five-star DL … There is optimism in West Texas about Texas Tech’s long-term chances in this recruitment.”

Marcus Fakatou — Ohio State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 31 NATL. (No. 2 DL)

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Committed Since: June 29

The 6-foot-7, 275-pounder wasn’t shy about hearing out each and every one of his top schools, naming multiple leaders throughout his process. Fakatou made it clear that he wanted to leave the Golden State. Notre Dame was the early leader, while Texas and Georgia also emerged late. It became Ohio State’s recruitment to lose, however, and vaunted position coach Larry Johnson closed the deal after official visits last month.

“There were a lot of reasons why I liked Ohio State,” Fakatou told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “I’ve said from day one that development was going to be the biggest factor for me and there’s not a better DL coach in the country than Larry Johnson.”

David Folorunsho — Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 38 NATL. (No. 3 DL)

School: St. Patrick (Ill.)

Committed Since: May 15

There were no shortage of suitors for Folorunsho, but the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is a quintessential Notre Dame target and the Irish won out for his pledge two months ago. His stock remains on the rise and he’s even now a five-star in the updated Rivals300, headlining an ND class that ranks 2nd nationally, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

“The people that are around me,” Folorunsho told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “I know what Notre Dame has done for them over their lifetime. Just knowing that, knowing everything Notre Dame offers, you can’t go away from that. You can’t turn that down.”

Myels Smith — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 58 NATL. (No. 4 DL)

School: Inglewood (Calif.)

Committed Since: Dec. 20, 2025

Mike Elko and the Aggies have done a tremendous job plucking talent from California and Smith is the latest Golden State star that’s got his eyes on College Station. He was among A&M’s string of massive early recruiting victories, paving the way to a No. 1 class alongside a slew of five-stars. Smith is the No. 5 prospect in California ahead of his senior season.

“A big space eater and could grow in to a true nose or play as a traditional tackle. Has a projectable 6-foot-3, 295 pound frame with room to add good weight,” Rivals’ Greg Biggins wrote of Smith. “Put up huge numbers as a junior including 91 tackles, 30 for loss and 10 sacks. Quick off the ball and flashes one of the better get-offs in the country. More than just a straight line guy, shows some lateral quickness and plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage.”

Kasi Currie — Texas

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 63 NATL. (No. 5 DL)

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Committed Since: June 11

Currie will flank Fakatou on one of the best D-lines in all of high school football. The 6-foot-4.5, 330-pounder also carried a hotly-contested recruitment that saw Ohio State and Oregon surge, but it was Texas that swiped the momentum after an official visit, quickly landing his pledge right after.

“I got to Texas and that was my third time being there,” Currie told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “I really like Texas. My former teammate is up there, Richie (Wesley), and I would just love to play with him again. Coach (Steve Sarkisian), coach (Kenny) Baker, I like those guys. I like coach (Will) Muschamp as well. He’s a very smart guy and I like the way they’d fit me into their defense. They have me playing everywhere so I liked that.”

Mitchell Turner — Ole Miss

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 65 NATL. (No. 6 DL)

School: Louisville (Miss.)

Committed Since: June 23

New Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding has made in-state recruiting a serious focal point and that’s evident when looking at the top of the Rebels’ 2027 class. Turner is the top-ranked pledge and he’s also the No. 2 recruit in the Magnolia State. Ole Miss survived pushes from Alabama, LSU, Texas and others this summer.

“Dynamic, coordinated defensive lineman who makes plays behind the line of scrimmage at a high rate,” Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote of Turner. “Measured at 6-foot-1.5, 285 pounds with arms a shade under 33 inches prior to his senior season. Turned in a dominant junior campaign, racking up an astounding 41 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks. A loose, coordinated athlete with an innate understanding of leverage. Stays low and is tough to block off the ball.”

Ben’Jarvius Shumaker — Ole Miss

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 82 NATL. (No. 7 DL)

School: Choctaw County (Miss.)

Committed Since: June 23

Ole Miss first landed a commitment from Shumaker on March 6. He appeared to be fully locked in with the Rebels, even announcing that his recruitment was “shut down” on June 22. That’s why it was hard for many in Oxford to believe that the lineman had actually flipped to Colorado the following day. Sure enough, it looked like the Buffaloes were going to pull him out of his home state. Later that night, however, Shumaker issued an apology on social media and retracted his decision, stating that he was once again committed to Ole Miss.

“I apologize for any confusion that may have come over the last several hours,” Shumaker wrote on X. “This process has reaffirmed for me that Ole Miss is where I am meant to be. I believe in the vision for the program, the relationships my family and I have built in Oxford, and the opportunity to develop both on and off the field. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. I am excited for the future, ready to get to work, and proud to call the state of Mississippi and Ole Miss home.”

Cameron Hall — Texas

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 102 NATL. (No. 8 DL)

School: Mansfield Summit (Texas)

Committed Since: Jan. 28

Originally ranked as an EDGE prospect, Hall is now considered among the nation’s top D-linemen. The No. 11 recruit in Texas has been committed to the Longhorns for six months now and he remains rock-solid with Steve Sarkisian and Co. He’s the fifth-highest-ranked member of Texas’ top-10 recruiting class.

“He is a big and disruptive presence on the defensive line, plays with a lot of strength and shows the ability to walk offensive linemen back to the quarterback thanks to a hellacious bullrush,” Rivals’ Charles Power wrote of Hall. “He’s a very strong, explosive athlete and you can see that in the multi-sport context. He’s a top shot put thrower with his ability to convert explosive power throughout his body and that certainly translates to what we see on film. Viewing him in the context of a D-line prospect has us bullish on his projection.”

Xavier Muhammad — Michigan

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 105 NATL. (No. 9 DL)

School: Shadow Creek (Texas)

Committed Since: May 14

Michigan went on an absurd spree of recruiting wins in May and Muhammad was among the biggest. He made his first visit to Ann Arbor in April and didn’t waste too much time before locking in with new head coach Kyle Whittingham and Co. Muhammad enters his senior season as the No. 12 prospect in the state of Texas.

“There aren’t many defensive linemen in the ’27 class with a higher ceiling than Muhammad,” Rivals’ Greg Biggins wrote this spring. “He checks off so many boxes in terms of the frame, multi-sport athleticism and two-way snaps on the grid-iron. Boasts some high end measurable’s, with an athletic 6-foot-3.5, 265 pound frame, an 84” wingspan and nearly 11” hands.

Stanley Montgomery — Penn State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 108 NATL. (No. 10 DL)

School: Archbishop Ryan (Pa.)

Committed Since: April 30

Matt Campbell is quietly building a top-25 class in his first cycle at the helm for Penn State and Montgomery is the top in-state prospect in the mix. A one-time Syracuse commit, Montgomery chose the Nittany Lions right after taking a visit to Happy Valley. His stock has soared and he’s now the No. 6 recruit in Pennsylvania in addition to ranking as the nation’s No. 10 D-lineman.

“Explosive, powerful defensive lineman with the ability to create disruption in the backfield on a consistent basis. Measured in at just north of 6-foot-3 and around 300 pounds prior to his senior season,” Rivals’ Charles Power wrote of Montgomery. “Has solid length with arms that check in a shade under 33 inches. Tests as a good athlete in the combine setting. A disruptive presence who put together strong junior film.”

Other top committed defensive linemen

Karlos May — Ohio State

George Toia — UCLA

Zane Rowe — Oregon

Sam LeJeune — Florida State

Seth Tillman — Clemson

Alifeleti Tuihalamaka — USC

Ezekiel Ayangbile — Miami

John Archer — South Carolina

Donivan Moore — Auburn

Raiden Cook — Houston