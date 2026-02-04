Where the top EDGE recruits in the 2026 class signed

When looking at the top prospects in the 2026 cycle, the EDGE position is featured frequently.

Of the top 100 recruits in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, 16 are EDGEs. That includes a whopping six five-stars, the most of any position. There was plenty of drama in some of the most notable recruitments, too.

Texas Tech went into Georgia to land LaDamion Guyton, who reclassified into the 2026 class and signed with the Red Raiders. Richard Wesley jumped into a pool with Dan Lanning while committing to Oregon, but decommitted just a couple of weeks later and eventually landed with Texas. Julian Walker flipped from Michigan to South Carolina during the National Signing Period.

Below are the top EDGE prospects in the 2026 cycle and where they are headed to play college football next season:

1. Five-Star Plus+ Luke Wafle — USC

School: Hun School (N.J.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “The most ready-to-play top EDGE prospect in the 2026 cycle. Measured over 6-foot-5, 255 pounds with arms over 33 inches and big hands prior to his senior season. More physically mature than many of his highly-rated peers. Combines play strength and motor with functional athleticism. Wins at the point of attack with a powerful punch and the ability to convert speed to power. Uses quick power swipes to disengage from offensive linemen. Shows multiple pass-rush pathways and closing speed to finish behind the line of scrimmage. Nimble mover who breaks down well in space. A violent finisher who drives ball carriers into the ground. Strong, consistent run defender due to physicality and effort. Logged 18 TFLs and 8 sacks in nine games as a junior. Best fit as a true defensive end in a four-man front at the college level. First-step quickness remains an area for improvement. Touts a strong multi-sport background with above-the-rim bounce on the basketball court and a 45-6 foot shot put mark. Slightly older for the grade, common for northeastern prep school prospects. Could be primed for an impact as a true freshman given his level of development and physical maturity.”

2. Five-Star Plus+ Zion Elee — Maryland

School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Electric speed rusher with an elite combination of athleticism and length off the edge. Measured around 6-foot-3, 220 pounds prior to his junior season. Has truly elite length, with arms that measure 35.5 inches. Pairs the rare length with top-shelf athleticism. A standout in the combine setting who transfers the speed over to the field. Plays with an eye-popping burst, dating back to his sophomore year at Joppatowne (Md.) High. Explodes into the backfield with high-end first-step quickness. Transferred to Baltimore power St. Frances Academy for his junior season and turned in a strong campaign, racking up 28 tackles for loss and 10 sacks against top competition. Showed game-wrecking tendencies in showcase games. Often plays as a standup pass rusher. Has blow-by speed off the edge. Play strength and ability to set the edge is solid but will need to continue improving. Rare athletic and physical traits combined with consecutive years of high-level production make him the top EDGE prospect in the 2026 cycle entering his senior season.”

3. Five-Star Plus+ Carter Meadows — Michigan

School: Gonzaga (D.C.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Rangy EDGE prospect with a rare combination of frame and movement skills. One of the most physically impressive prospects in the 2026 cycle. Measured in at around 6-foot-6, 225 pounds as a junior. Has vines for arms that measure around 35 inches to go with large hands. Could easily be a 280-pounder before it’s all said and done. Pairs the great frame with impressive functional athleticism A fluid, flexible athlete who has excellent bend. Has the natural tools to develop into a dangerous pass rusher down the line. Length pairs with good play strength to result in an effective edge setter. Also shows his athleticism in tracking down plays in pursuit. Doubles as a good high school basketball player while playing top competition on the hardwood. Will need to continue progressing as a pass rusher while upping his production. Pure physical upside is among the highest in the 2026 cycle.”

4. 5-star Rodney Dunham — Notre Dame

School: Myers Park (N.C.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Athletic pass rusher with the skill set and functional movement skills that point to a high upside. Measured at around 6-foot-4, 215 pounds with good length as a junior. Lines up on the edge for his high school team, rushing the passer out of two and three-point stances. Limber athlete who has very smooth movements. Displays outstanding get-off, bursting off the snap. Has excellent curvilinear movement skills, showing the ability to accelerate while rounding the edge. Dips his shoulder to shirk contact with offensive tackles. Closes quickly on ball carriers once in the backfield. Play speed is evident as he stalks down ball carriers from behind. Shows burgeoning power at the point of attack, shedding offensive linemen once engaged. Will need to continue developing from a physical and technical standpoint. Could stand to improve his production. A younger prospect for the cycle, turning 18 years old in July before his freshman season of college football.”

5. 5-star LaDamion Guyton — Texas Tech

School: Benedictine Military (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Explosive, powerful pass rusher with elite bend around the edge at an early stage. Flashes high-end first-step quickness. Stays very low while running the arc, dipping his shoulder to shirk offensive tackles. Converts speed to power with ease. Also shows early signs of good hand usage, quickly disengaging on contact. Plays with a high motor and pursues plays from sideline to sideline. Productive in his first two varsity seasons at Savannah (Ga.) Savannah Christian, totaling 33 tackles for loss while playing alongside Five-Star Plus+ defensive lineman Elijah Griffin. Transferred to Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military for his junior season. Can improve his finishing ability in the backfield, as his ability to disrupt doesn’t always manifest in dominant stats. Length and frame are average for the position.”

4. Richard Wesley — Texas

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 20 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Versatile edge defender that wins with power and speed as a pass rusher that possesses advanced hand usage for his age. Verified 6-foot-4.5, 245 pounds with above average length. Impressive athlete in the combine setting as well as on the track running 11.67 in the 100m during his sophomore track and field season. Variety of pass rush moves including swims, rips, long arms and a ghost move. Stout run defender that can set the edge and displace blockers at the point of attack. Collected 16 tackles-for-loss and 9 sacks during his sophomore season. Reclassified from the 2027 cycle to the 2026 cycle so will be a year younger than most of his peers in the class. Versatile skillset allows him to project to a strong-side or weak-side end. Has the ability to play with his hand in the dirt or stand up off the edge and should excel as a three-down edge defender at the next level.”

7. 4-star Anthony Jones — Oregon

School: St. Paul’s Episcopal (Ala.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 36 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Powerful, physical EDGE prospect who wins with brute strength and high effort. Measured in at around 6-foot-2.5, 245 pounds with 33.25-inch arms before his senior season. Initially began his career as a linebacker before growing into an EDGE prospect. A productive defender who plays with his hair on fire. Very powerful. Converts speed to power, showing the ability to walk offensive tackles into the backfield. Has a dangerous long arm. Makes hustle plays, running down defenders in backside pursuit. A strong finisher behind the line of scrimmage. Also sees time on offense as a tight end and short-yardage ball-carrier. State champion in the shot put (58-4.5 feet) and discus (161-5 feet) as a junior. Does not possess some of the overwhelming physical traits or elite athleticism of some of his highly rated peers. A high-floor prospect who should enter college with a level of physical development that could have him primed for an early contribution.”

8. 4-star Julian Walker — South Carolina

School: Dutch Fork (S.C.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 41 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Prototypical edge frame and build with elite growth potential. Rare movement skills and bend for player of his stature with room to add significant mass while maintaining fluidity and explosiveness. Strong hands and excellent hand placement in run game. Sheds blockers with ease and is violent at the point of attack. Needs to develop counter move in pass rush but has deadly long arm and converts speed to power well. Has chance to develop into a dominant three-down defender at the next level and beyond.”

9. 4-star Jake Kreul — Oklahoma

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 46 NATL.

About: Kruel opted to transfer from Bishop Moore in Orlando to IMG for his final two seasons of high school football. As a sophomore for the Hornets, he was an absolute menace to offensive lines. Along with 76 total tackles, he notched 34 tackles for loss and a whopping 17 sacks. Playing alongside tons of Division I talent at IMG, he still managed to total 39 tackles, six sacks and 11 QB hurries last fall. He chose Oklahoma over Texas and Ole Miss on Aug. 12 in a massive win for the Sooners. He was then a part of an undefeated IMG squad this fall and put up impressive numbers for the Ascenders.

10. 4-star Khary Wilder — Ohio State

School: Junipero Serra (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 53 NATL.

Scouting Summary: “Pass rushing demon with tremendous burst off the line of scrimmage and hip fluidity that plays with his hair on fire to chase down ball carriers. Verified 6-foot-4, 255 pounds with excellent length. . Charged up athlete that possesses such explosive movements off the line and in space. Does a great job shooting his hands and keeping his chest clean when engaging with blockers. Has serious shock in his hands when punching blockers at the point of attack. Totaled 11 tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks as a junior. Could develop into a knifing interior defender with phenomenal twitch and upfield burst that can stay on the field as an interior pass rusher on third downs and excel as a stout run defender off the edge on early downs.”

Other top EDGE signees in the 2026 class

11. Jamarion Matthews — Alabama

12. Bryce Perry-Wright — Texas A&M

13. Asharri Charles — Miami

14. Carter Gooden — Tennessee

15. Trenton Henderson — LSU

16. Landon Barnes — Ole Miss

17. Ebenezer Ewetade — Notre Dame

18. Kosi Okpala — Texas

19. Jaquez Wilkes — Auburn

20. Micah Nickerson — Mississippi State

21. Kevin Ford — Florida

22. Tristian Givens — Texas A&M

23. Khamari Brooks — Georgia

24. Simote Katoanga — USC

25. Hezekiah Harris — Tennessee