Where the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 class are committed

While they may not always induce the most exciting recruitments, elite prospects on the interior offensive line can often be among the most important each cycle.

The 2027 cycle is filled with top-end beef in the trenches. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies, there are 28 blue-chip IOL recruits in the nation.

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All 28 of those prospects are committed, as of July 30. Eight of those IOL recruits are also inside the top 100 of the industry rankings overall. There’s four five-star interior O-linemen and three of them are committed to the SEC.

Rivals breaks down the top IOL prospects in the 2027 cycle and where they are currently committed ahead of the beginning of their senior seasons:

Maxwell Hiller — Florida

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

School: Coatesville (Pa.)

Committed Since: April 8

One of the biggest dominoes to fall in the spring, Hiller narrowed his list of finalists down to four, and while Ohio State, Tennessee and Alabama each made strong pitches, Florida swiped the momentum thanks to new OL coach Phil Trautwein. He’s an instant-impact lineman who headlines a top-10 haul for Jon Sumrall and Co.

“Elite interior offensive line prospect with ready-to-play size, athleticism, and physicality. Measured in at around 6-foot-5, 305 pounds as a junior. Arm length checks in at 32 inches or a shade under. Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting. A dominant run blocker on Friday nights. A fluid, reactive mover at the second level. Locks on defenders and imposes his will,” Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote of Hiller. “Plays with an innate edge and level of physicality. Has the movement skills to project as a high-level pass protector.”

Albert Simien — Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 24 NATL. (No. 2 IOL)

School: Sam Houston (La.)

Committed Since: June 26

Notre Dame has continued to recruit at an elite level this cycle and that has led to it going beyond its cozy Midwest pipelines for some of the best in the nation. Simien is one of two five-star offensive linemen committed to position coach Joe Rudolph and the Irish. The No. 4 prospect in Louisiana chose ND over Texas A&M, LSU and Nebraska.

“Notre Dame was different from all the other schools I was considering,” Simien told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “From the general reputation of the school and football program, the amount of people in the building that care about me as a person and not just another player on the team. That’s what set them apart from the rest.”

Ismael Camara — Texas

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29 NATL. (No. 3 IOL)

School: Gilmer (Texas)

Committed Since: July 4

Camara provided the Longhorns with some Fourth of July fireworks, making a surprise pledge to the in-state program after taking his official visits. Oregon, SMU, LSU and others were all in the mix, but Texas was never letting the No. 2 player in-state get away this cycle. Camara reminds Rivals’ Scouting and Rankings Team of Kadyn Proctor.

“I think he just relishes the challenge of coming in and contributing from the jump at that program,” a source close to the Camara family told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “Being from Texas and having big brothers like Curtis (Brown) and Kris (Boyd). Then Blake Gideon being Curtis’ teammate… they challenged him, and he wants all that smoke.”

Kennedy Brown — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 30 NATL. (No. 4 IOL)

School: Kingwood (Texas)

Committed Since: April 26

Texas A&M has built the No. 1 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings this cycle and Brown is one of five five-stars pledged to the Aggies. The entire SEC was after his pledge, but as the 6-foot-3.5, 285-pounder continued to take visits to College Station, he continued to relish the relationships he was building with the A&M staff.

“What plays like a really big part is the relationships,” Brown previously said of the Aggies when speaking with Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “I’ve always talked about relationships, and obviously, you shouldn’t go there for a coach, but I practically know everybody there. Relationships play a big part. Obviously, I’ve seen everything else and obviously, the academics … I like the way they are there.”

Caden Moss — Ohio State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 47 NATL. (No. 5 IOL)

School: Jackson Academy (Miss.)

Committed Since: June 26

Landing Moss’ pledge last month was arguably the most under-the-radar win for Ohio State this cycle. The Buckeyes weren’t frequently mentioned atop his process throughout the spring and summer, but as he entered decision mode, they picked up steam and ultimately beat out Ole Miss and Kentucky, among others.

“It was a very close race between Ole Miss, Kentucky and Ohio State these last few days,” Moss told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “There wasn’t necessarily a top school most of this week. They were all battling. I was talking everything over with my family and my mom and looking at all the information I had to see what fit me best.” … “There is no better place than Ohio State to get me where I want to go.”

Kellen Wymer — Ohio State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 55 NATL. (No. 6 IOL)

School: Liberty Center (Ohio)

Committed Since: Nov. 2, 2025

Buckeyes OL coach Tyler Bowen prioritized the in-state lineman early on and closed the deal during his junior season. Wymer has long been a blue-chip recruit but he’s now making a push for five-star status heading into his senior campaign. He’s now the No. 26 prospect in the updated Rivals300 and helps headline arguably the best OL haul in the nation alongside Moss.

“Listed at around 6-foot-5, 270 pounds. Can absolutely move at his size. Excellent when working as a puller and moving to the second level,” Rivals’ Charles Power wrote of Wymer in May. “Has the speed to reach cornerbacks when blocking on screen passes to the outside. A weapon in the run game with his ability to work to the second level. Has quality pop in his hands and works to finish blocks.”

James Halter — Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 89 NATL. (No. 7 IOL)

School: Central Catholic (Pa.)

Committed Since: Oct. 22, 2025

The son of former Notre Dame OL Jordan Halter, James was an early target for the Irish and he locked in his legacy commitment last fall. He’s another trench monster who’s seen his stock on the rise this offseason. Halter is now the No. 4 prospect in Pennsylvania and he’s got his sights set on South Bend.

“It’s really special, they have a great tradition,” Halter said of ND when speaking with Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “The whole staff are real and genuine people. They care about their players and know how to get the best out of them. The people make it special. Everyone there really cares about you and wants to see you succeed.”

Jordan Agbanoma — Nebraska

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 92 NATL. (No. 8 IOL)

School: Grayson (Ga.)

Committed Since: May 20

Position coach Geep Wade and the Huskers have landed some big pledges on the O-line this cycle, none bigger than Agbanoma. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder is the No. 8 prospect in the Peach State, but he locked in with Nebraska after the Big Ten program made him a top priority. Upon committing, Agbanoma told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that his recruitment was over.

“Seeing how Coach Wade and Coach Rhule coach, spending time with the players and seeing the city — I left that visit feeling good,” Agbanoma said. “I didn’t make the decision that day, but a few weeks later, I felt great about Nebraska. It has been a long journey, but this is my commitment and I am done with the recruiting process.”

Jatori Williams — Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 112 NATL. (No. 9 IOL)

School: Central (Ala.)

Committed Since: May 21

Williams made an early commitment to Alabama as a junior, but as he continued to weigh his options, he came back on the board in December and reset his recruitment. Numerous contenders emerged, but Miami and specifically vaunted OL coach Alex Mirabal made a splash with the No. 4 player in the Yellowhammer State. Williams flip-flopped his next decision date multiple times, then opted to just go ahead and take his name back off the board two months ago.

“I went down there once and it was great,” Williams told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I chose Miami because the development and how I feel like they can get me to the league. They know how to develop offensive linemen.”

Peyton Miller — Florida

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 117 NATL. (No. 10 IOL)

School: Anna (Texas)

Committed Since: April 27

Flanking Hiller in Florida’s class is Miller, the No. 15 prospect in the Lone Star State. The new staff in Gainesville got him to campus and immediately garnered momentum in his recruitment. Once again, Trautwein was the difference-maker and helped UF win out for his pledge back in the spring.

“I fit their program very well. Coach Traut is one of the best, if not the best, OL coach in college football right now,” Miller told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “He’s very good developmentally and has put a lot of guys in the NFL. Their scheme excites me. Coach Sum is a good dude. I’ve sat down to talk to him several times. How he goes about things, he’s proven himself, and he’s won everywhere he’s gone, and I believe he will do the same at Florida.”

Other top committed interior offensive linemen

Brian Swanson — Texas

Sean Tatum — Miami

Kyler Kuhn — Missouri

Antonio Keefer — Ole Miss

Nate Carson — South Carolina

Luke Starcevic — Clemson

Dominic Black — Kentucky

Caleb Johnson — Michigan State

Jackson Roper — UCLA

Richie Flanigan — Notre Dame